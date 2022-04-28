Professional wrestling is returning to the J.I. Stipe Center in McAlester, with a series of matches including nationally-known wrestlers and some local competitors.
The event is billed as Up in Glory Forevermore, featuring eight matches — or nine, including a VIP ringside match that’s already sold out. The last four matches will be for New Class Wrestling Organization Oklahoma championships, said Richard Bedford, owner/promoter of the NCWO.
Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, for the VIP match, followed by doors opening for general admission at 5:45 p.m. at the J.I. Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth Street in McAlester. The bell is set to sound at 6 p.m. for the first general admission match.
Bedford said the main event features Evelyn Carter versus Danni Bee, in a match for the Women’s NCWO Oklahoma Championship that Bee currently holds. Three other NCWO championship matches are scheduled after the intermission.
They begin with Brian Riviera versus Tino Valentino, with Valentino defending his NCWO Oklahoma championship title.
That’s followed with a three-way NCWO championship bout, featuring WhiteHeart versus Bloodstone versus Ky-Ote. Bedford said Ky-Ote holds NCWO Choctaw Nation Championship. One of the wrestlers in the three-way match, Dominik WhiteHeart, is from nearby Pittsburg, Bedford said.
Another bout is for the NCWO Tag Team Championship, pitting the current NCWO Champion Tag Team Chosen Influencagainst the challenging team, Native Law. One of the competitors, Luke Richmond, is from Checotah, Bedford said.
The first four general admission matches include:
• Marquis Jackson versus Devion Black
• Johnny Kove versus The Gatekeeper
• Kody Lane vs Alexander Crowley. Lane is a Savanna High School graduate.
• Vaziri Hassan versus Franco Varga. Bedford said Varga is an internationally-known wrestler.
A 10 minute intermission is set following the first four general admission bouts, returning with the four NCWO Oklahoma championship matches. The sold-out VIP bout prior to the general admission events matches Zoey vs Olivìer Vegos.
“This is great entertainment for young and old alike,” Bedford said.
The event’s title, Up in Glory, Forevermore, is in honor of the late McKenna Mattiodo, the 10-year-old girl who died in 2021 due to a congenital heart condition. NCWO previously conducted a wrestling event to benefit the child and her family.
NCWO plans to do four wrestling events a year in the McAlester area, with the weekend event the spring show. NCWO co-owners are Brandy Bedford and Kris Mitchell.
“We draw from 290 to 350 people at a time,” Richard Bedford said. “We have the greatest fans in Oklahoma.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.