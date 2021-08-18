Prison rodeo will 'take a lot of work' — but officials support its return

The last time Bill White helped conduct the behind-the-walls prison rodeo at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, the bleachers teemed with spectators, who came to watch and cheer prison inmates and rodeo professionals as they participated in competitive events.
That had been nearly 12 years ago — and these days, things inside the prison rodeo arena look a lot different.
White helped conduct the rodeos at OSP from 2002 until the very last one, in 2009. He still remembers how he felt when the Oklahoma Department of Corrections abruptly stopped holding the rodeo, beginning in 2010.
"That was the deciding factor on me retiring," White said. "If they would have kept this going, I would have been here."
White said he was thinking about the rodeo recently — and he's not the only one.
He returned to the arena at the invitation of OSP Warden Jim Farris, who says he's committed to bringing the prison rodeo back to McAlester and who wanted to talk with White regarding the logistics of holding the event.
Inside the arena at OSP, White saw things looked much different than the last time he'd seem them.
Where bucking broncs and twisting, turning bulls had done their best to send inmate cowboys flying through the air, White now surveyed an empty arena and vacant chutes. Even the concession stand is weathered, still sporting 2009 prices above the shuttered structure decorated with cartoon characters an inmate artist drew in 2006.
Many of the bleachers inside the rodeo stadium are cracked or crumbling — and that's only a few of the challenges facing Warden Farris as he works to restore the OSP Prison Rodeo to its former reputation as the best behind-the-walls prison rodeo in the U.S.
"The arena hadn't been touched for years and years," Farris said. "It's going to take a lot of work."
Prison work crews have already started sprucing up the area, including the removal of several trees growing among the lower level bleachers.
But it's going to take more than paint and a little concrete to make it possible to seat the rodeo-going public inside the rodeo arena again. Farris said engineers will assess what it takes to bring the prison up to grade and more information will be available "when we get the report in and see what it says."
"I want to look at everything we did in the past and how to make it better," he said. Even so, there are myriads of details to be looked over to restart the prison rodeo.
"You've got to look at contractors," Farris said, referring to stock contractors for rodeo events, as one example.
Farris said he's in the middle of a major remodeling effort at the prison.
"I'm trying to remodel everything," Farris said. "I love to preserve history." A major part of the prison's history, of course, is the prison rodeo.
"I love the prison rodeo," Farris said. "I'm trying to move forward with this 100 percent."
He said others are supportive of returning the prison rodeo to McAlester.
"I've been discussing it with legislators and I've had the governor down here," Farris said. "We've got the support going.
"We're going to try to get this done," Farris said. "We're discussing things."
Farris said a lot of people he's talked with are really interested in bringing the rodeo back to McAlester. He's already discussed the possibilities with McAlester Mayor John Browne and city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner, who expressed their interest and support in efforts to return the prison rodeo to McAlester.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said bringing the prison rodeo back would be a tremendous asset to economic development and tourism and is what this community needs.
"We look forward to making it happen if it's possible," she said.
Lance West, a communications specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, traveled to McAlester to work on a story about the prison rodeo.
"Our purpose is to gauge public interest," he said.
Before its 2010 cancelation, OSP's Prison Rodeo drew thousands of visitors and locals to McAlester annually to the big stadium behind the prison walls.
Along with the traditional rodeo activities of bull and bronc riding, calf roping and steer wrestling, it also featured unique events, such as money the hard way, the tub ride and wild horse race.
It served as a major event in McAlester for 70 years, with interruptions spanning several years during the World War II era and following the devastating 1973 riot at OSP.
After the 2009 Prison Rodeo, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancelled the 2010 rodeo — with reasons including a state budget crunch, a personnel shortage and the rodeo arena's deteriorating condition.
Local and state officials tried for several years to bring it back, with attempts including offers for help with security from local law enforcement officers and discussion about the city or county contributing to the prison rodeo arena's repairs. None of the previous events were successful.
Farris is working for a different outcome this time.
"We're in a different situation now," he said.
Farris said the city, the area, the state and OSP would all benefit from bringing back the prison rodeo. He said it would be great for morale — not just for the prison staff, but also for inmates.
"They love this," Farris said. "It's a win-win."
OSP Chief of Security Willis Pettit is on-board with the idea.
"Like the warden was saying, it will be good for the city and for the DOC as well," Pettit said."I'm excited to bring it back."
Does he think there is adequate security to hold the large public event in the rodeo arena?
Pettit said there is, with a little help from other agencies, such as the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department and McAlester Police Department, for example. Both have offered their support in the past.
DOC Sgt. Travis Showalter said he used to assist White in putting on the rodeos before the prison stopped holding the event, including practice sessions for inmates who were going to compete.
He also recalled how the rodeo drew people from other states.
"We'd bring in people from Arkansas and Texas," said Showalter.
White said the inmates loved to compete. Interest rose even higher once women inmates, called Sweethearts of the Prison Rodeo, were allowed to compete against the men — sometimes winning over them in events such as Money the Hard Way, where inmates could win money by pulling a sack similar to a tobacco pouch from the horns of a free-running bull.
How does White feel about the possibility of the prison rodeo returning to McAlester?
"I think that's great," he said. "I'm glad to hear it."
Nanci Battles, the warden's assistant, is excited about the possibility of the rodeo returning.
Battles recalls helping with the prison rodeo as a correctional officer.
"I was an officer out here the last couple of years," she said. "I worked with the female inmates.
"They loved it," she said. "They loved the competition."
Returning the prison rodeo to McAlester is part of the overall effort by Farris to maintain the heritage of the state's oldest maximum-security prison, which opened in 1908, a year after statehood.
"I've got a big heart for OSP," Farris said. "I'm going to do everything I possibly can and I'm going to preserve everything I possibly can."
"I look at the whole big picture," the warden said. "Let's make this better. I'm not going to let up."
