State Farm agent Ross Eaton presented Pride In McAlester with a check Monday, March 2, 2020.Eaton presented a donation of $170 to Pride in McAlester for being the first partners in the quote/donation program. For the month of February, every quote done by Eaton’s office resulted in $2 to Pride In McAlester.Pictured, from left to right, are PIM Executive Director Megan Waters, PIM President Justin Few, and Eaton.