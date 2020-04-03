Pride In McAlester board of directors decided in February to change the organization’s name to Keep McAlester Beautiful.
“We have been actually using both names for sometime now,” reported executive director, Megan Waters. “It was decided that now is a great time to go forward with that full change.”
President Justin Few stated, “ Keep McAlester Beautiful better reflects the goals and intentions of this organization. We are affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. It just fits.”
Expect the same projects and programs from Keep McAlester Beautiful. We have had to postpone our spring clean up, and other volunteer projects for the moment, but we will continue, says Waters. “we are known for our clean ups at the armory. We will have it, when we are able. In the meantime, if you go to a park or take a walk, consider taking a trashbag and gloves and pick up some litter. That’s how we Keep McAlester Beautiful!”
