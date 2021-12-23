Preparations updated for Community Christmas Dinner

Everything is ready for the finishing preparations for the Community Christmas Dinner in McAlester and Krebs — with plans to deliver a free holiday dinner to residents of those two cities who register to participate before the deadline expires.
Included on the menu for this year's Christmas dinner is ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, a dessert and a Pepsi.
The deadline to sign up to participate in the event is at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, on Friday, Dec. 24. The Community Christmas Dinner is for anyone who resides within the McAlester or Krebs city limits, with no age or income guidelines in place. A volunteer said the hope is to make sure everyone who lives within those two cities who wants a free holiday dinner gets one.
Anyone living McAlester or Krebs who has not yet signed up can do so by phoning 918-421-2920 or can sign up online at McAlesterChristmas.com, as long as they do so before the 5 p.m. cutoff time. Those are also the ways to phone in or to register online for anyone interested in volunteering to help deliver the holiday dinners on Christmas Day.
Those who volunteer to help will be given instructions. Plans call for all of the meals to be delivered by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, which is Saturday, Dec. 25.
With no pickups or carryouts are available, one of the volunteers helping with the project said volunteers are its lifeblood. All of the nearly 3,000 meals expected to be prepared will be through home delivery.
This year's event marks 46 years since the first group of volunteers gathered to offer a free Christmas dinner to any McAlester or Krebs resident who wanted one. They've also wanted to remain anonymous, a tradition that's continued for almost a half-century.
Once again the community Christmas Dinner is paid for entirely through donations, with volunteers organizing the event and preparing the food free of charge. Anyone who would like to help out with a donation can do so by mailing it to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas, volunteers said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
