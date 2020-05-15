Boxes of protective facial masks and gloves were delivered to the Pittsburg County Courthouse on Friday as preparations continued for the courts and the courthouse to begin a limited reopening to the public on May 18.
Approximately 1,500 protective face masks and 400 pairs of gloves were delivered to the courthouse Friday afternoon, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Enloe and McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer helped deliver the personal protective equipment to the courthouse.
"It's to ensure the safety of employees and the public at the courthouse," Enloe said.
Pittsburg County courts are set to open for nonjury cases beginning with Monday's partial reopening — but a number of conditions have been put in place for those entering courtrooms as well as the county courthouse.
Plans all for those going inside the courthouse to continue entering through the handicapped entrance, which is west of the main entrance on Carl Albert Parkway.
Both those entering the courthouse as well as entering individual courtrooms will now be required to wear a protective facial covering. Those entering the courthouse complex for a court hearing will be required to wear both a mask and gloves.
Other mandates include no gathering in hallways or the courthouse lobby. Those wanting to meet with representatives of particular county office will still be required to phone and make an appointment in advance, county commissioners said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said those with their own protective facial coverings can use them, but PPEs will be provided to those who do not have one of their own.
County commissioners did not include the requirement to wear face masks to enter the courthouse when they voted last week to begin the public reopening process starting May 18. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the commissioners expect to address the issue during this week's regular Monday morning meeting.
Until then, both Smith and Selman said separately the protective face coverings will be required based on recommendations from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
"They will be issued at the door," Smith said.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan has issued an administrative order regarding the reopening of the courtrooms, following an Oklahoma Supreme Court Administrative Directive from Chief Justice Noma Gurich.
Beginning May 18, all civil and criminal non-jury hearings will be set by the courts, with each judge tailoring the court appearances based on the type of case and whether those involved are represented by counsel or pro se," Hogan said, using the legal term for those representing themselves.
Directives in Hogan's administrative order include:
• Maximum occupancy in the courtroom or other common area for any hearing shall not exceed 10 people, including the judge and court personnel.
• In contested cases requiring witness testimony, "the attorneys and litigants shall appear, but follow all social distancing protocols."
• Witnesses are to remain outside the courthouse, available by phone for when they will be allowed inside the courthouse.
"No others who are not essential will be allowed into the courthouse complex or courtroom," Hogan stated in his administrative order.
The imitation on entry to the courthouse does not apply to crime victims of crimes, he states.
Hogan encouraged attorneys to use telephone conferencing and appropriate video, when possible.
If a case is set on a motion docket or specifically set and the attorney wishes to use video conferencing, judiciary rules should be followed with proper notice to the opposing counsel, the directive states.
The directive also states that regarding cases set with Judge Hogan, Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills, Special Judge Mindy Beare and Special Judge Brian McLaughlin, attorneys shall appear on behalf of the parties in uncontested matters.
Selman, who has been representing the commissioners' office on many issues regarding the COVID 19 pandemic, was there to help receive the PPEs brought to the courthouse Friday.
He said the emergency response team plans to put up a tent either Sunday or early Monday so those who have to wait outside before entering do not have to wait exposed to the elements.
"It's going to take a bit to enter," Selman said. "We'll try to make it as comfortable as we can."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.