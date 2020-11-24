Aromas of turkeys wafted through the air as volunteers were busy this week making preparations for the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Preparations were going smoothly, volunteers said.
"I think everything's on-target," said Jim Kelley, one of the organizers of the event.
"We've got 30 turkeys cooking," Kelley said Monday. Volunteers planned to begin cooking another 30 turkeys after completion of the initial batch.
That's more than they cooked last year, but demand is not the only reason. It also has to do with the size of the turkeys.
"They were coming in at an average of a little over two pounds less than last year," said Kelley. He figured by adding some extra turkeys there should be enough to make up the difference so the same amount of turkey is available for this year's Community Thanksgiving Dinner as the one in 2019.
Volunteers were taking COVID-19 precautions, including the wearing of protective face masks and gloves.
Plans call for meals for this year's Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be available on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.26, at the Expo Center in McAlester. That's a different location than last year, when the dinner was held at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
No sit-down dinner will be held at a central location this year, with meals available for carryout only from the Expo Center. Volunteers plan to deliver meals in Pittsburg County to shut-ins and those who are unable to come to the Expo Center to pick up the meals — but organizers urged those who are able to pick up the meals themselves to do so.
Carryout meals for those who have made arrangements in advance to be ready for pickup around 11 a.m. on Thursday. Volunteers planned to begin deliveries around 9 a.m. to those who cannot make it to the Expo Center to pick up their meals themselves.
Meanwhile, there is still time for those who want to participate to call in and make reservation. The number to call is 918 423-7785. Organizers need to know how many meals to prepare. Kelley said the phone for reservations should be answered through noon on Wednesday.
Those who would like to volunteer to help, either with food preparations or by helping with deliveries on Thanksgiving Day, can also call the 918 423-7785 number, Kelley said. They will be given a time and place at which to report.
Once again the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is open to anyone who wants to participate, with no age or income guidelines in place.
The Expo Center is at 4500 West Highway 270.
Volunteers were taking their time cooking the turkeys, letting them cook overnight.
"They make a better broth," said Kelley.
