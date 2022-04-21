Thousands of letters are ready to be mailed to Pittsburg County voters whose voting precinct locations are changing.
“We have more than 5,000 letters,” said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Her advice to voters if they get a letter is to be sure to open it and read it because it’s likely their voting location has changed. To help make sure the recipients get the message about the importance of the letters, the letters are stamped on the front with the words “Important Notice” followed by “Polling Place Change.”
Pittsburg County has a total of 26,491 registered voters, said Pittsburg County Election Board Clerk BreeAnn Williamson. With voting precincts changing for more than 5,000 voters, that means more than 20% of the voters in the county could be voting in a different precinct the next time they go to the polls.
Changing of many voting precinct boundaries by the Pittsburg County Election Board has nothing to do with current efforts by the city of McAlester’s Ward Commission to redraw boundaries in the city’s six wards.
While both projects are based on the population numbers in the 2020 Census, Barnes said the redrawing of voter precincts at the county election board is based on the redistricting of boundaries for Congress, the state House of Representatives, the State Senate and the Pittsburg County commissioners.
“They are not based on municipal or school boundaries,” said Barnes.
Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every 10 years following the federal Census to ensure there’s an equal population in the districts, she said.
Barnes said new Voter Identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines.
Because of the changes, a few voting precincts have been eliminated entirely, while others have been combined. Although some precincts have higher precinct numbers than before, there will actually be fewer voter precincts because several have been combined. Polling place changes are set to become effective immediately.
“We have 38 precincts, down from 41,” Barnes said of the total precincts involved.
“That’s great,” Barnes said, because fewer precinct workers will now be hired for elections in Pittsburg County and fewer locations will have to be staffed on election days.
“We were having problems getting enough precinct officers,” said Barnes, referring to election workers who staff the county precincts whenever an election is underway.
Precinct numbers and polling place locations in the county affected since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines include:
Precinct 1 at the J.I. Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St. It now includes a new addition.
“We did away with Precinct 15, which was at the Vo-Tech,” Barnes said, referring to Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester. It’s now Precinct 55, a sub-precinct, and voters who previously cast their ballots at KTC will now vote at Precinct 1, the Stipe Center, Barnes said.
Locations of some polling places have changed.
“Precinct 21 used to be the Arpelar Nazarene Church,” Barnes said. Now, Precinct 21 is at the Lighthouse of Prayer Church at 20 Double Springs Road, which is west of Arpelar, said Barnes.
Precinct 23 has been eliminated. “We did away with Precinct 23, which was in Ashland,” Barnes said.
“We divided that precinct up,” Barnes said. Some voters will now go to Precinct 39, which itself has been moved from the Kiowa school to Kiowa City Hall. Those in the northern half will go to Precinct 21, the Lighthouse of Prayer Church at Double Springs Road, she said.
Precinct 36 was at the Haywood school. The precinct at the Haywood school has been closed and Precinct 36 is now the Blue Fire Department at 162 Verner Road, said Barnes.
Also, Precinct 37, previously at the school in Indianola, has been moved to Precinct 37’s new location at the Shady Grove Church at 106 Shady Grove Road.
“We no longer have a Precinct 45 at the Pittsburg County Cattleman’s Association building,” Barnes said. That precinct has been total eliminated and voters who previously voted at the building near the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, will now vote at the new Precinct 36 at the Blue Fire Department.
Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris said Precinct 45 only had about nine registered voters and most of them voted by mail-in absentee ballot.
Precinct 46 voters will no longer cast their ballots at the Church on Flowery Mounds in Bug Tussle, Church. Now, they will vote at Precinct 46’s new location at the New Hope Church at 10735, State Highway 113, Barnes said.
However, voters assigned to Precinct 42 will continue to vote at the Church on Flowery Mounds in Bug Tussle.
Most other registered voters will remain with their currently-assigned precinct locations.
Voters with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877. They are also welcome to come by and look at a map with the new polling changes, Barnes said. Voters can also utilize the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
