Power restored after outage

An outage late last week left thousands without power for more than a day, according to some customers, but a Kiamichi Electric Cooperative representative said the power is back on.
Manager Brett Orme said approximately 4,000 customers were without power after two transmission structures were damaged — but crews fixed one and switched from other structures over the weekend to restore power as of Monday morning.
"To my knowledge everybody’s back on and should have power," Orme said.
Kiamichi Electric Cooperative serves 21,428 customers in parts of Atoka, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, and Pushmataha counties — the majority of which are in Pittsburg and LeFlore counties.
Orme said the company's power supplier, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative, lost one structure due to flooding early Friday, then lost a switch that was part of the reroute service around 3:30 a.m. that day.
The company said in a Facebook post that the transmission outage impacted four substations in northern Pittsburg County.
Kiamichi and WFEC worked to switch and back feed power to customers before a KEC social media post said crews were on-site to set new anchors at 3:25 p.m.
Orme said crews traveled more than one hour to get to the site before it was finished early Saturday.
Orme said the companies were still unsure what caused the outage.
