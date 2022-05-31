Always remember. Never forget.
Vickie Lopez Duncan, who is the daughter of Marine Lance Cpl. Alvin Lopez, delivered the Memorial Day address at Hartshorne's Elmwood Cemetery during a special ceremony held by American Legion Post 180.
"We are here to honor those brave men and women who fought so bravely," said Duncan.
She asked those present to pray for members of the U.S. military still missing in action and to also pray for POWs. According to the Pentagon, there are still 81,600 members of the U.S. military who are still missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and other wars, she said,
"We must continue to pray for those who are not found," Duncan said.
Duncan asked three members of those attending the Memorial Day ceremony to stand and open three envelopes she handed out before the service began. When they opened the envelopes, each of the three read aloud a single word printed inside, as it related to the nation's veterans.
"Sacrifice. Honor. Remember," Duncan said. "Remember them. Because of their sacrifices, we must honor them."
Duncan also thanked those who brought their children and grandchildren to the event, as well as local students who participated in the ceremony and who helped with other Memorial Day-related activities.
"My heart goes out to you for teaching your children," Duncan said. "This is a lost art."
She also noted the many small American flags around the cemetery that were posted at the graves of veterans who are buried there.
"These are your true heroes," said Duncan.
Post Commander John Beauchamp presented the welcoming remarks, with the posting of colors by local students Julian Suter and Axel Suter. They also handed out certificates of appreciation to family members of deceased veterans for 2021-2022.
Ember Duffy read the World War I poem "Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, with her father, Zack Duffy, reciting the poem, "America's Answer," by R.W. Lilliard.
Kristi Kirkes, accompanied by Axel Suter, laid the wreath at the Veterans Monument near the pavilion where the Memorial Day services were conducted, in honor of past Post 180 Commander, John Ranallo.
Eden Stringer sang a couple of songs, including "Some Gave All."
Also, Julian Suter read the poem, "The Flag," written by Post 180 Commander Beauchamp.
Shirley Mathews of Post 180 introduced Duncan as the daughter of Lopez, a veteran who also served as a longtime Hartshorne city councilor.
Mathews, who also served in the military, spoke of the sacrifices made by America's servicemen and women.
"Fifty-eight years ago, I lost my husband, who was killed in Vietnam," Mathews said. She thanked Post 180 for holding the Memorial Day ceremony.
Beauchamp also gave a reminder of why Americans have freedom today.
"If you like your freedom, thank a veteran."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.