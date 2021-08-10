The City of McAlester Public Works Department will begin concrete panel replacement along North A Street starting Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Portions of the road will be intermittently closed for the next 30 days as crews work to replace damaged sections of the roadway. Motorists should use caution along the street and be prepared for slight detours as the construction progresses, said city of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo.
