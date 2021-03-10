Police testify during Wagner trial on misdemeanor counts

McAlester police officers testified Wednesday during the trial of a local attorney accused of obstructing police who were planning to search a McAlester residence where a house fire had been reported earlier in the day.
Attorney Brecken Wagner is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and false reporting of a crime in connection with the incident. He has pleaded innocent to the charges.
McAlester firefighters and police had been dispatched to a residence on Cardinal Lane after a fire was reported at the home on Sept. 16, 2020. McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox testified he felt Wagner interfered with him as he tried to keep watch on a perimeter police set up at the house after responding to the fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but during a walk-through of the residence to make sure no one else was inside, McAlester Fire Marshal Clint Armstrong reported seeing needles, spoons, baggies and a handgun lying out in the open in a room in the house. That prompted Cox to ask Walker Stewart, an investigator at the time with the District 18 District Attorney's Office to request a search warrant for the residence.
While police waited for the search warrant, several individuals showed up at the scene, including Shirley and Gail Donaldson, who owned the property but did not live at the residence.
Wagner also showed up at the scene, where the interactions between Cox and Donaldson occurred outside the residence.
Wagner, who said he was representing the Donaldsons, asked Cox "What's going on?" That's according to witness testimony and video shown of the scene. At another point, Wagner asked Cox if there was a "standoff."
Cox told prosecutor Isaac Shields that he considered that disrespectful and acknowledged that it made him angry. Cox said he told Wagner to leave, which he did, only to later return.
Cox said when Wagner learned police had obtained a search warrant for the residence, Wagner asked to see it. Cox said he refused and again told Wagner he needed to leave the property. He said Wagner spoke with the Donaldsons, then returned and told Cox he was a guest of the Donaldsons.
Based on evidence presented in court, the two interactions between Cox and Wagner that led to the obstructing an officer charge lasted approximately 49 seconds and 40 seconds respectively.
Wagner subsequently contacted McAlester police and said he wanted to report city police officers were trespassing on the property, which led to the charge of false reporting of a crime.
Cox remained on the witness stand for most of the day.
Defense attorney David Smith asked Cox if he had been successful in watching the perimeter of the residence in question, since no one unauthorized entered the house during the two short intervals when he alleged Wagner had interfered with him. Cox had also testified that other police were helping watch the back of the house.
Cox testified that even though no unauthorized person had entered the residence, he still felt that Wagner had distracted him in the performance of his duties as the lead law enforcement officer at the site on behalf of the McAlester Police Department.
Shields asked Cox about the importance of every second during a police procedure, with Cox replaying significant things can happen in a matter of seconds.
In addition to McAlester Police and firefighters, Pittsburg County Dep. Randy Hass and Walker Stewart of the District 18 District Attorney's Office were at the residence.
Other witnesses Wednesday included McAlester Police Officer Kevin Bishop, who testified he helped watch the perimeter of the residence on Cardinal Lane while McAlester police were at the site. Bishop said he had no interaction with Wagner, but did overhear Wagner calling to complain police were trespassing at the site.
Defense attorney Smith asked Bishop: "Nobody tried to stop you? Nobody interfered with you?"
Bishop affirmed that no one interfered with him while he watched the perimeter at the residence.
Stewart testified regarding the steps he took to obtain a search warrant of the residence on Cardinal Lane. He testified that Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills had initially declined to sign it.
Smith asked Stewart if he had taken the search warrant to the DA's office and tweaked it. Stewart testified that he made some revisions and that Mills then signed the revised request for a warrant to search the residence.
In other Wednesday testimony, witnesses confirmed that one of the guns found at the residence was inoperable and the other was a BB gun.
Also, 911 operator Tara Roberts testified that she took the call the Wagner made that day, when he said he wanted to make a trespassing complaint against McAlester police on behalf of the property owners.
George Gibbs, another prosecutor in the case, asked if that type of call was unusual.
"It's the first call I've ever had where the police were called on the police," Roberts said.
Prosecutors continued calling witnesses Wednesday afternoon, with the defense set to begin calling its witnesses next.
Shields and Gibbs, of Rogers County, of the District 12 District Attorney's Office are prosecuting the case, while special Judge Jerry Moore of Tahlequah is the presiding trial judge. They were appointed to the case after the Pittsburg County judiciary and the District 18 District Attorney's Office recused from the case.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
