McAlester police are investigating an early Friday morning armed robbery of a convenience store.
MPD Lt. Det. Preston Rodgers said officers were dispatched at 12:22 a.m. to the EZ Mart located at West Carl Albert Parkway and West Street for a report of an armed robbery.
“There was a suspect that came into the store and went to the bathroom and came out of the bathroom with a firearm and pointed it at the clerk and told him to give him the money out of the register,” Rodgers said.
According to Rodgers, surveillance video showed the suspect to be a Black man, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, mid-30s, wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, white shoes, with a red mask and sunglasses.
Rodgers said the man came from the east on foot and left heading north on foot.
“We had officers flood the area and search but were never able to come up with anyone,” Rodgers said. “We continue to work on it today.”
The detective asks anyone with any information to contact the detective division at 918-421-4917 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to speak with a detective.
