Police chief seeks hiring bonus for recruits

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod says the city needs to consider paying bonuses to new police recruits in order to be competitive in hiring more officers.
Hearod presented his ideas to city councilors, with the matter expected to come before the council for a vote next month.
"Law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit, train and retain police officers," Hearod said. That's also true in McAlester, he said.
"We've been struggling for awhile to find qualified recruits," said Hearod.
If a new hire is not already certified through the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, also known as CLEET, then the city must pay for the new hire to attend the 17-week course, which costs more than $12,000 for the officer to attend.
Hearod proposed offering new hires who are already certified through CLEET a $10,000 hiring bonus, which he said is similar to the bonus offered through the Muskogee Police Department. He also proposed offering new recruits who aren't certified a $5,000 hiring bonus to keep the McAlester Police Department more competitive with other law enforcement agencies that offer more in base pay than the city does, such as the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
City Manager Dave Andren said offering a $10,000 bonus for already-certified police officers is sustainable by the city of McAlester. That's because it's less than the approximately $12,000 the city has to pay to send non-certified officers through the CLEET training, he said.
"If we're going to hire somebody off the street, it's $12,000" to get them the required CLEET training, he said.
Hearod said the city has other incentive programs, such as a retirement system, step pay increases and increased pay for obtaining more education, along with other incentives.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the city had 35 police officers, he said.
Since 2020, four McAlester police officers have retired; three went to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol; others went to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's tribal police, and four left law enforcement altogether, although Hearod said he's heard one has since returned to another nearby law enforcement agency.
Hearod said he's been trying to replace the police officers who have left the police force.
"I've been able to hire 11 officers," Hearod said
"Today, I've got 41 officers," Hearod said. "Only 38 of them are certified."
Although uncertified new recruits must eventually be certified through CLEET, there's usually a waiting period since the training is held only at certain times each year.
"People don't look at police departments they way the did," he said. "You have people coming in and they want guaranteed time off." Hearod said that when you're a police officer, "It's guaranteed you're going to work on holidays."
Hearod said another challenge in hiring more officers these days has to do with the public image of law enforcement. He said some people today don't think about law enforcement like people used to do. In the movie "Training Day," a cop is the bad guy, he said.
"That's the thing people are used to seeing now," he said. "If we make a mistake, that's front page news."
Hearod also noted that the hiring process can take several weeks or even months to complete.
"It's a lengthy, time-consuming process to become a police officer," he said. For new recruits who aren't yet certified, that includes 17 weeks at the CLEET academy and from eight-to-16 weeks of field training.
The hiring process includes both physical and psychological testing, along with an extensive background check.
New officers usually work the "hoot owl" or night shift. It's sometimes necessary for them to work an additional shift instead of going home to rest, Hearod said.
In an effort to get more recruits, policies have changed around the nation, he said.
Hearod said when he started on the McAlester police force, an applicant who had smoked marijuana at any time during the previous five years was shown the door. Now, that's changed, he said.
Andren said before the city council considers voting on the proposed new hiring bonuses, the city wants to meet with the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police because he considers it the right thing to do.
"We will be back for a vote in September," said Andren.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
