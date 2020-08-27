McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour is contacting members of the McAlester Southside Area Reinvestment Review Committee to see when they can meet to vote on a measure related to the highway retail center project.
"I'm going to send it out this afternoon," Ridenour said Thursday.
Eight members serve on the committee, also known as the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF Committee. Another two seats are vacant.
With so many members, it sometimes takes awhile to hear back from everyone and then determine a meeting date when members will be able to attend. Ridenour said he hopes to have a meeting scheduled within a month, at the latest.
What members are expected to vote on when they do meet is a request from the Shops at McAlester highway retail project developer Burk Collins to extend the inline store date for the highway project by another 24 months, to Feb. 14, 2022.
Collins, of Burk Collins and Company, traveled to McAlester to attend the Highway TIF meeting at City Hall on Wednesday.
Dirt work and clearing has been underway at the site of the proposed new center at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
A TIF agreement with Collins calls for him to pay constructions costs of the planned highway retail center upfront, as well as costs of a planned new traffic signal at the Fourteenth Street and Highway 69 intersection, with the idea of allowing easier access to the planned shopping center.
When the stores or other businesses at the site open, Collins would then collect the city's and county's portions of the sales taxes for either five years or until he collected $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Under the current agreement, the five-year countdown begins when the first sale is made from the first business to open at the site. Collins said he's concerned that one of the smaller businesses, such as a restaurant, for example, might want to open before the larger stores — which could trigger the five-year countdown before the larger anchor stores open.
Collins requested the extension while addressing the TIF Committee and also presented a written proposal.
"As everyone knows, we are facing unusual conditions in our market," Collins said. While addressing the TIF Committee, Collins spoke of problems in supply lines and with keeping workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He said his company has long-term leases with Hobby Lobby, Ross, Marshalls, FFO, Burke's Outlet, Rack Room Shoes, Five Below and others, as well as restaurants and other outlets.
"All of our leases have force majeure clauses, which gives each tenant the right to either pay 50 percent rent or terminate their lease in the event of a national crisis," Collins said. He referred to the clause in many contracts that can excuse either side from following their commitments in the event of extraordinary circumstances including war, natural disasters, terrorism, epidemics and pandemics.
"All of the tenants want stores in McAlester, so all of them have moved their turnover dates back to February 14, 2022, versus terminating their leases," Collins said.
"We borrowed all of the $5,500,000 money coming off the tax package when we made our loan so we must collect all of it to pay our lender back," he said.
"Since all of the tenants have moved their turnover dates back, that will affect our ability to collect all of the tax money. Therefore, we are requesting a 24-month extension of the term on the tax package."
Collins then offered to build a new housing addition in McAlester.
"To show our appreciation for this extension, Burk Collins and Company is committed to developing a housing addition, probably on the property directly behind the shopping center," he said.
"We cannot tie the commitment to the Shops at McAlester because we will have different investors," Collins said, adding that Burk Collins and Company LTD will make the commitment.
Since the matter was not set for a vote at the Aug. 26 meeting, plans are being made to hold the next Highway TIF meeting, so the members can take a formal vote of the 24-month extension proposal.
While most members seemed receptive to considering the issue, no agreement has been made.
"I want to see more of the numbers," TIF Committee member Sam Wampler said after the meeting.
Meanwhile, Ridenour said the legal department is taking another look at what might be legally required if the TIF Committee should agree to Collins' request. It had initially been determined any change in the initial agreement might result in sending it through the entire process again, including a meeting with the City Planning Commission and at least two public meetings before the matter could be voted on by the city council and the McAlester Economic Development Authority, which consists of the city councilors.
Ridenour said Thursday if an agreement in principle is made, it might not have to go through the entire process, unless circumstances warrant the agreement should go into effect.
If none of the smaller businesses opened before the Feb. 14, 2022 date, there would be no need to activate any such agreement, he noted.
Ridenour said he's awaiting an answer as to what the process will require.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
