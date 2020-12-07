Plans are underway for the annual 45th Annual Community Christmas Dinner.
The Community Christmas Dinner is set for Dec. 25, on Christmas Day. It's open to any McAlester or Krebs residents who want to participate. No age or income guidelines are in place; the only requirement is to live within the McAlester or Krebs city limits.
Once again all of the meals will be delivered. No pickups or carryouts will be available and no sit-down dinner will be served at a central location.
Plans call for meals to be delivered before 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
McAlester and Krebs residents who want to participate can register by phone by calling 918 421-2920 check. They can also register online at McAlesterChristmas.com. Online registration has places for a name; optional email; phone number and address.
Anyone willing to volunteer are asked to use that number as well.
"We need people who are willing to deliver meals to register through the phone service as well," said one of the volunteers helping with the event.
"This has been a difficult year for many, many people," said the volunteer, who wanted to remain anonymous. "We look forward to brightening their Christmas with this meal.
"What a great way to end a difficult year by serving each other," he said.
Anyone who would like to help with a donation can do so by mailing it to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should me made out to McAlester Community Christmas.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
