Plans are accelerating for the Shops at McAlester highway retail center project, with new building permit applications filed Jan. 22 at City Hall.
"The developer dropped us off official building permit applications, city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said Jan. 22.
"We'll do a final look-through," Ridenour said. If everything is in order, the building permits could be issued fairly soon. "We should hopefully see things happening," he said.
Ridenour said six building permit applications were received, with two more for outbuilding sites, on behalf of Shops at McAlester Developer Burk Collins.
"This is the final review step before he starts building; so, we're there," Ridenour said.
Discussions were also held last week regarding construction of a new traffic signal and roadways at the Fourteenth Street intersection with U.S. Highway 69.
Plans call for a new highway retail shopping center to be constructed near the Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 intersection, with some of the main anchor stores previously identified as Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx and Ross.
McAlester Mayor John Browne also said work is continuing to bring the new shopping center to McAlester.
"Everything's proceeding," he said.
Browne is confident the project will be completed.
"The developer has invested a significant amount of money," Browne said.
During a groundbreaking ceremony, Browne said the project represents a $20 million-to-$25 million investment and should result in 312 full-time and part-time jobs when completed.
February 2022 is the planned opening date, although some businesses could open sooner.
Earlier plans called for a sooner opening day, but issues, including the COVID-10 pandemic, caused those plans to change.
Hobby Lobby, which prefers to build its own stores, has already applied for and been issued a building permit from the city. The city has also received building plans from Hobby Lobby.
"Hobby Lobby is different from the other retailers. They will build their own building," Ridenour said.
The city has already approved a 55,064 square foot building for Hobby Lobby, with an estimated construction cost of $2,915,000.
Ridenour said the big three anchor stores are still committed to the project, meaning Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx and Ross. Ridenour said the planned new shopping center is already starting to generate what the city hoped it would — interest in other nearby properties.
A section of the service, or frontage road, on the east side of the highway has already been taken out by the developer, from Tanglewood Drive to Steak 'n Shake, Ridenour said. Plans call for a new road to be constructed that will lead directly into the shopping center and end up at Tanglewood.
Through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement between Collins, as well as Pittsburg County and the city of McAlester, Collins agreed to pay upfront for construction costs, including construction of the new sections of roadway and the proposed traffic light at the Fourteenth Street Intersection.
Both the city and county agreed to let Collins collect the city and county's portion of the sales tax revenues for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever came first. All agreed that the five-year countdown would begin on the day of the first sale of the first business to open at the site.
After COVID-19 hit, Collins asked for an extension. With the buildings projected to be completed in February 2022, Collins said it's possible a business might want to open prior to February 2022.
If that happened, the five-year countdown would begin with only one or a few businesses open — something Collins wants to avoid. He addressed the city's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee and asked for the five-year countdown to be delayed until the main anchor stores were open.
Even though bulldozers and other heavy equipment may not be in action every day, that does not mean work to make it happen is not ongoing — as evidenced by the building permit applications, conference calls, and other work.
Some delays have been attributable to the weather and waiting for the ground to dry so trucks and heavy equipment at the site will not get bogged down, Ridenour said.
"The project is still definitely a 'go,'" Ridenour said.
"They've been waiting for cooperative weather. They're certainly anxious to get it done."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.