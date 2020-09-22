A roughly $1 million project to upgrade facilities and buses on grants and bond funding is nearly what Pittsburg Public Schools has budgeted for the entire year.
Voters approved two bond propositions earlier this year that allowed Pittsburg Public Schools to match federal grant funds in a project that totals nearly equals the district's $1.6 million budget for the entire year. Superintendent Chad Graham thanked voters for helping the school make improvements — and he wants make sure it all goes to good use.
"I thought 'well we're just going to shoot for the moon and do what we can,'" Graham said.
Pittsburg's first school was destroyed in a fire in the early 1900s before a new one was built in 1936 — a building now known as "the old part" of the current facilities.
The district expanded its facilities in 1986 with new classrooms, but Graham said he worked over the past year applying for grants and working to obtain funds for much-needed upgrades.
One of the top priorities for the project was security as Pittsburg will install more than 40 new security cameras with audio and video in every hallway and classroom.
"We want to make sure to protect the students and the kids because that's our first deal is to make sure they're safe," Graham said. "And with the way the world is going, we just want to make sure we have eyes everywhere in the school."
New doors will include new locks with badges for employees to have easier access, while some deteriorating door frames will also be replaced.
Windows on the old building that rests on the south side of the facilities have rotting wooden frames that weren't originally weather treated.
Graham said the nearly 100 windows also fall short of modern efficiency standards and need to be replaced.
The project includes separate USDA grants of $277,600 and $349,534, with Pittsburg being able to meet the required 25% matching funds through bond propositions passed by voters this year with totals of $92,565 and $116,512.
Pittsburg was able to purchase a two activity buses and two route buses through the funds. The school's activity buses include cameras inside and out, plus phone charger ports near the seats — "That's big-time," Graham said with a smile.
Part of the building upgrades will also include black vapor barrier insulation inside the basketball gym — which doesn't have heat and air. Graham said he hopes any money leftover from the project can go toward installing heat and air in the gym, plus some additional seating.
The project also includes plans to replace flooring in the kitchen and cafeteria, replace the district's intercom system, painting, and replace every student chair and desk in the school.
Some classrooms have matching desks and chairs, but most of the district has mix-and-match sets that also need to be replaced, Graham said.
Graham said the project will also allow Pittsburg to replace every air conditioning unit in the school — which he said adds up to more than $100,000 in funding the district couldn't afford without the grants and bond funds.
"We're excited to be able to do this for our kids," Graham said.
