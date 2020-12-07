WILBURTON — Fifteen Pittsburg freshman and sophomore EOSC (Eastern Oklahoma State College) GEAR UP students recently participated in a virtual college tour with EOSC. EOSC Admissions Recruiter Karen Darby, met with students at Pittsburg High School and gave them a brief overview of the college and what they can expect as a college student.
Darby began the day by asking students about their plans upon graduation. She explained the differences between two- and four-year colleges, and the benefits of both. She encouraged students to find a college that is right for them, and urged them to explore attending Eastern as the first step in the process.
EOSC has four locations in southeastern Oklahoma, including the McAlester campus, which is close to Pittsburg. Darby explained that by attending a local college, students could save money and time. She also informed students that EOSC could connect them with a larger university upon completion of a degree or provide job placement.
After discussing EOSC's top academic programs, such as nursing and agriculture, Darby described student life and the many activities available to students on campus at no additional cost.
She discussed financial aid options, including FAFSA and Oklahoma's Promise, and encouraged students to apply early for scholarships and grants. The day ended with a question and answer period where students asked about concurrent enrollment and dormitory life. Darby invited students to physically tour the campus and explore the area in the near future.
The field trip was sponsored by Eastern Oklahoma State College's GEAR UP program. Eastern received a $17 million federal GEAR UP grant in 2017, and will serve more than 3,000 students in 39 area schools for seven years.
