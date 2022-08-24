Pittsburg County to participate in opioid settlement

Pittsburg County commissioners agreed to take part in a settlement agreement related to opioid distribution in the state and county.
County commissioners passed a resolution to participate in the Distributors Oklahoma Settlement Agreement regarding the misuse of opioids in Oklahoma.
It's related to a $250 million settlement Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced in late June with Cardinal Health, Inc.; McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen.
The AG's office filed a lawsuit against the distributors shortly after winning a judgment against Johnson & Johnson following a Cleveland County trial, although the amount Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay was later reduced by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
County commissioners passed three additional measures related to the opioid issue, including Resolution 23-031 to approve participation in the Janssen Oklahoma Subdivision Opioid Settlement Agreement.
Commissioners also approved a settlement participation form for the Distributors Oklahoma Settlement along with a settlement participation form for the Janssen Settlement.
O'Connor released a statement at the time of the settlement saying "I am pleased the state and many local governments were able to work together to arrive at this settlement amount.
"This settlement is still subject to approval by the decision-makers in cities and counties," he added.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said Monday's action marked the next step for the county to participate in the distribution of settlement funds. He said a dollar figure has yet to be determined on how much money the county will receive as part of the settlement, but the percentage the county gets of the total settlement amount is expected to be around 0.14%.
Sullivan said funds the county obtains from the settlement must be used for a particular purpose.
"We can only use it to battle the opioid epidemic," Sullivan said. He's currently working to assist the commissioners in setting up a mechanism where funds the county receives through the settlement are used for that purpose.
"We want to have a procedure in place to make sure these funds are used properly," Sullivan said.
County commissioners welcomed Sullivan's assistance.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said that whoever is the recipient, "We want to make sure the money can be tracked."
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with Smith to make the vote unanimous for Pittsburg County to participate in the settlement agreements and to approve the participation forms.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
