Paisley Winslow saw a need and started a way to offer help for people taking care of infants.
The Pittsburg County teen founded Paisley's Precious Babies — a donation closet designed to offer free baby supplies for any family in need as a partnership with Twin Cities Christian Outreach in Hartshorne.
"I saw a need in our community and just acted on it," Paisley said. "I know baby items are expensive and didn't want a baby or child to go without."
Tiffany Winslow, Paisley's mother, said the free closet started over the summer and has helped about 75 parents and more than 100 children so far.
The grand opening of the closet is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 925 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne.
"If anyone needs anything that day, they can come in," Tiffany said. "It's for moms, dads, or grandparents if they have custody of a child."
Paisley's Precious Babies operates on donations to offer free support for local families. Donations accepted include anything baby related — unopened and unexpired baby formula, blankets, clothing, and more. The closet offers supplies for babies up to infants about 18 months old.
Anyone in need can get supplies at the baby closet free of charge without any income guidelines in place.
Paisley's Precious Babies started only providing formula and diapers "but it's expanded to pretty much everything," Tiffany said.
The baby closet partners with the Twin Cities Christian Outreach — which provides free food on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month for county residents in need. The outreach also takes donations to provide items for anyone in need through a thrift store.
Tiffany said anyone looking to donate baby-related items can contact her at 918-470-4430 or through Facebook. Donations can also be dropped off at Simple Simon's in Hartshorne.
She said Paisley worked through the summer to get the closet ready, collect donations and more.
Paisley's Precious Babies also applied for a $500 grant through Caleb's Cause Foundation for additional diapers and wipes.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
