Pittsburg County has a total of 26,920 registered voters — and 17,920 of them cast ballots in the Tuesday election. That means about two-thirds, or 66.54% of the eligible voters in Pittsburg County cast ballots in Tuesday's election.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said Wednesday that's a record, for at least the 33 years she's been worked in the office.
"We had a lot of people who got out and voted," Barnes said. "I'm really proud of our precinct officials and our workers. Everybody did a great job."
Many were no-doubt drawn to the election between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger, Joe Biden, which drew the most votes in Pittsburg County.
Also on Wednesday, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax issued a statement Wednesday saying "Oklahoma voters set a record for the most votes ever cast for president in the history of the state." Oklahoma voters cast a total 1,588,627 votes Tuesday in the U.S. presidential race.
President Trump carried Pittsburg County and the rest of the state during the Tuesday election.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, District 2 U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin and District 7 State Senate candidate Warren Hamilton also carried Pittsburg County, along with their respective districts to win their races. Corporation Commission GOP candidate Todd Hieitt carried Pittsburg County and the rest of the state as well.
In the presidential race, Pittsburg County voters cast 13,829 votes for Trump, compared to 3,766 for Biden. Trump ended up with 77.26% of the votes in the county, while Biden had 21.04%.
Trump proved even more popular, percentage-wise, in Pittsburg County than he did across the state. Trump garnered 1,018,870 ballots in Oklahoma, for 65.37% of the total statewide vote in the U.S. presidential race, while Biden received 505,286, for 32.29% of the total ballots cast.
Also in Pittsburg County, other receiving votes in the U.S. presidential race included Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen with 198 votes, or 1.11% of the total ballots cast. Rapper Kanye West, who was on the ballot in Oklahoma and several other states even though he had suspended his campaign, still got 58 votes Pittsburg County votes for president, with the remaining 49 votes cast in the presidential race split between two Independent candidates.
In the U.S Senate race, Sen. Inhofe also surpassed the 13,000 votes-plus threshold met by Trump. Inhofe, who is chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, received 13,081 votes in the county, or 73.30 of the total ballots cast.
His Democrat challenger, Abby Broyles, got 4,030 votes in Pittsburg County, for 22.58%. A Libertarian and two Independent candidates split the rest of the votes.
Mullen also proved adept at getting Pittsburg County votes in his District 2 race for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mullen, the Republican incumbent, received 13,566 votes in Pittsburg County, or 76.20 percent of the total ballots cast. That left him far ahead of his Democrat challenger, Danyell Lanier, who got 3,733 Pittsburg County votes, for 20.99% and Libertarian candidate Richie Castaldo, with 499 votes, for 2.80%%.
In the race for District 7 state Senate, Republican candidate Warren Hamilton garnered 12,278 ballots for 69.30% of ballots cast in Pittsburg County, while Democrat Jerry Donathan had 5,439 votes in the county, for 30.70%.
Incumbent Republican Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett neared the 14,000-vote mark in Pittsburg County, getting 13,984 ballots for 83.21% of the vote. The Democrats did not field a candidate in that race, and Hiett easily outdistanced Libertarian Todd Hagopian in the battle of the Todds, receiving 2,821 votes, or 16.79% of the Pittsburg County ballots cast in that race.
Like those in the rest of the state, a majority of Pittsburg County voters turned thumbs-down to the two State Questions on the Tuesday ballot.
On SQ 805, the so-called criminal reform bill, some 12,833 Pittsburg County votes cast "no" votes, amounting to 73.37% of the voters opposing it. Another 4,658 voters cast "yes" votes, with only 26.63% of the Pittsburg County voters supporting the measure.
SQ 814, which would have allowed the state legislature to access a much larger percentage of the state's Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET funds, did not fare much better. SQ 814 received 11,054 "no" votes in the county, with 63.93% opposing it, while 6,236 voters supported it, for 36.07% of the total ballots cast.
