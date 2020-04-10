Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office gets new radios

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said a bundle of new radios will help improve the department’s communication.
Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation purchased 20 car radios and 21 mobile radios that will allow the department to expand its range for communication.
“There’s parts of the county they could be in down south or up north and they had no way of reaching dispatch — they’d have to use their cell phone,” Morris said. “So it’s very nice and good for us.”
PCSO Sgt. Cody Vaughn said he’s already seen a difference with the new radios.
He said radio reception was spotty in the southern and northern areas of Pittsburg County, but the new radios have improved communication in those areas and even inside structures.
“I’m impressed with them so far,” Vaughn said.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Michael Coffman said the new radios have around 90 channels and allowed the department to expand its capability to communicate.
Coffman said he is appreciative that the department is able to provide equipment that other departments might not, because communication is key.
“Communication is very important in our line of work,” Coffman said. “If someone needs assistance or I’m trying to give directions to someone, we have to be able to have that ability to communicate quickly and concisely.”
Morris said the department purchased new radios instead of repeaters that would have cost $25,000-$30,000 apiece.
A letter from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office states the foundation has raised more than $200,000 toward equipment for the department.
The letter states Morris and several local businessmen established the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation in 2017 to help purchase safety equipment that isn’t covered in the budget. It states the foundation relies on donations and fundraisers.
Morris said the department’s biggest expense is communications and he’s thankful to the foundation for its support.
Morris said he hopes to continue improving technology in the department and hopes to add body cameras.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.