Pittsburg County set for $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds

Pittsburg County is slated to get $8,479,278 in federal American Rescue Plan funding — but county commissioners say they aren't yet sure how they can spend it.
Half of the money is set to arrive in the next 10-14 days, said Sandra Crenshaw, first deputy for the Pittsburg County Commission. That amounts to $4,239,639 of the total allocated to the county.
County commissioners passed a resolution Monday to set up accounts for American Rescue Plan funds. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined Kevin Smith, District 2, and Ross Selman, District 3, to make the vote unanimous. Smith said the commissioners were required to set up the accounts before they could receive the funds.
The resolution states commissioners are following the guidance of the State Auditor and Inspector's Office in setting up two American Rescue Plan accounts: One for Maintenance and Operations and another for Capital Outlay.
"These accounts will be used for all purchases from the American Rescue Fund Plan funds," the resolution states.
Smith said there's a concern that if they should spend the money for something not covered by the American Rescue Plan they would have to pay it back later.
"We're not sure where we will put it," Smith said. He said some of the guidelines were unclear on how the funds could be used.
Rogers said Tuesday he had phoned Randy Robinson, executive director of the Oklahoma Corporation Circuit Engineering District Board, who advises the commissioners through the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. Rogers, who said he spoke to Robinson on Monday night, said there are 160 pages of bylaws to be read.
"We'll know more in about 10 days," said Rogers.
He said it doesn't look as if the money can be spent on roads. At this point he's hoping the money can be split among the three districts and he said he's leaning toward spending some of the money to help upgrade the security system at the Pittsburg County Jail.
Workers have had to come from as far away as Alabama to work on the jail's security system and at other times needed repairs couldn't be made because parts are no longer available for the outdated system, Rogers said.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on March 10, with a House vote to reconcile with the Senate version, and President Joe Biden signed the bill the next day.
The U.S. Treasury Department states $350 billion of the money is being distributed to eligible state, local, tribal and territorial governments to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and bring back jobs.
Guidelines from the Treasury Department state: "The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility for each government to meet local needs — including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.
"These funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure."
The money Pittsburg County is set to receive through the American Rescue Plan is more than most — but not all —Southeastern Oklahoma counties are set to receive in their allocations.
Amounts Southeastern Oklahoma counties are set to receive through the American Rescue Plan, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, include:
• Pittsburg County — $8,479,278.
• Atoka County — $2,672,330.
• Coal County — $1,067,339.
• Haskell County — $2,452,647.
• Hughes County — $2,579,290.
• Latimer County — $1,956,562.
• LeFlore County — $9,683,361.
• McIntosh County — $3,806,293.
• Pushmataha County — $2,155,268.
• Bryan County — $9,322,466.
• Choctaw County — $2,849,864.
• McCurtain County — $6,377,231.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
