Pittsburg County residents, businesses eligible for FEMA assistance

Pittsburg County, along with 15 other counties in Oklahoma, were approved for individual federal assistance following a major disaster declaration made Wednesday.
President Joe Biden signed the declaration Wednesday, which makes federal funding available to individuals affected by this month’s major winter storm in Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA asks for individuals and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
“Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, statewide,” said FEMA.
The state of Oklahoma was first declared a disaster area Feb. 18 by Biden following a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt after the state was affected by affected by severe winter storms from Feb. 8-20.
On Feb. 23, Stitt requested additional aid from Biden and the federal government for all 77 counties.
“This request continues my effort to turn over every rock and do everything we can to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm,” said Stitt.
Stitt noted the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration and asked Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm-related damages online at damage.ok.gov if their county has not yet been approved.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.