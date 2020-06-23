Tiney Nora Alice Cozad, 85, of High Hill, died Friday, June 19, at her home in High Hill. The family will welcome friends for visitation at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Ch…