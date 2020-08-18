STILLWATER — The Pittsburg County OSU Alumni Chapter announces its scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year. The 2020-21 scholarship recipients are: Micah Medders, Kiowa High School and Tyler Tippit, McAlester High School.
These scholarships are made possible by the local community through support of the Pittsburg County OSU Alumni Chapter. Over the past five years, the chapter has distributed nearly $28,000 in scholarships to more than 25 incoming freshmen.
All incoming OSU freshmen can apply for an Oklahoma State University Alumni Association chapter scholarship while filling out their OSU admissions application. There is a box that applicants can check to give OSU permission to share their information with the OSU Alumni Association and its chapters.
Scholarship applications are reviewed by the local Chapter boards, and students are selected based on their academic performance and their involvement in extracurricular activities and their community.
For more information about the OSU Alumni Association Chapters, please visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/chapters.
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association serves as a lifelong connection between alumni and OSU. As a member organization, the Alumni Association serves more than 230,000 alumni living worldwide, as well as OSU students, faculty, staff and friends. By supporting the extensive alumni network from OSU, the Alumni Association provides a connection back to the university through a number of outreach programs as well as a complete directory to connect alumni to each other.
