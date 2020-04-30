Pittsburg County Health Department explains reopening guidelines

As some businesses begin to reopen Friday, health officials released guidelines for businesses to open safely.
Businesses allowed to reopen up during part two of Phase 1 on May 1 are dining, entertainment, movie theaters and sporting venues, which can operate using CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols.
The Pittsburg County Health Department released videos on the agency's Facebook page giving examples for businesses.
"We made available resources for businesses as they open available on Facebook," Regional Health Department Director Juli Montgomery said. "We are working to get those to businesses as needed,"
According to the state's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan, places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce as they are published. Bars should remain closed.
Tattoo parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.
Gyms can reopen if they adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocol along with other recommendations such as:
• Employees and patrons maintain six feet of distancing.
• Gyms, if possible, move equipment to help maintain social distancing.
• Limit the number of people in fitness classes.
• Encourage patrons to bring own equipment.
• Ensure access to hand-washing and sanitizing stations.
Restaurants that choose to open their dining rooms are encouraged to:
• Continue encouraging use of carry-out, curbside or delivery.
• 50% capacity for indoor customer areas. Outdoor dining areas, like patios, could resume regular capacity.
• Encourage reservations and call ahead orders to reduce time in facility. (Removed at Phase 3)
• Proper distancing for customers-(i.e. Every other table occupied, 6 ft. spacing markings on floor for registers) Can ensure every other table requirement by removing chairs from tables or blocking entrances to booths. (Removed at Phase 3)
• Increased cleaning of frequently-touched surfaces (tables, restrooms, doors, menus, chair seats and backs, arm rests, etc.) in accordance with the CDC recommendations.
• Limit or remove use of reused customer items (menus, condiment containers on tables, etc.) Disposable menus or single use items preferred.
• Provide staff for buffet or self-service items to prevent reuse of utensils by public.
Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and personal care businesses were allowed to reopen during part one of Phase 1 on April 24 and were asked to follow CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocol along with other recommendations such as:
• Use disinfectants and sanitation products approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering or EPA-registered and labeled as bactericidal, viricidal and fungicidal for tools and implements used in hair salons, barbershops and nail salons.
• Clean tools and implements regularly with soap and water before disinfecting them. After cleaning, disinfect tools and implements per guidelines approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering.
• Replace disinfectants regularly.
• Regularly clean and sanitize surfaces that customers come into contact with such as chairs, door knobs, point of sale equipment, handles, shampoo bowls, etc.
• Launder all towels, capes and linens after each use or disinfect non-porous surfaces.
Along with the videos shared on Facebook, the posts include a full slate of rules and even signs for businesses to print off for use at their establishment and can be found by searching "Pittsburg County Health Department" on Facebook.
As far as the public, Montgomery asked people to be mindful to others, follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks when in public.
"I think we all just need to be mindful that as we open, that we have a responsibility to ensure we are doing our part to make sure we don't spread COVID-19 in the community," Montgomery said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.