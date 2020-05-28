After Oklahoma State University had a summer hiatus in 2019, they brought back their internship program and Pittsburg County is enthusiastic about gaining one this summer. This intern is no stranger to the extension program.
Emily Taylor is the Pittsburg county Summer intern and she is excited to be working with extension. I am so excited to be here and look forward to a successful summer.”
I am a 4-H Alumnus and had a very successful career in her time in the organization. I was a member from Stephens County and was a State 4-H ambassador, District Representative and Vice-President on the Oklahoma State 4-H Council. She gave speeches, taught workshops, and organized community service projects in her school and town. I was also a Level 1 and 2 Record Book and Scholarship recipient, Level 3-Graduating Senior Scholarship recipient, and a Level 4- College Student Scholarship recipient. I was also inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017. This is the highest honor any 4-H member can receive and only two are inducted each year. Getting inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H State Hall of Fame was the goal I was working towards since I first became a 4-H member when I was nine years old. I got to see my older sister, Cathleen and older brother, Matt get inducted so I wanted to follow in their footsteps.” The Taylor siblings are now known as “The Taylor Family Trifecta.”
I am currently a Senior at East Central University in Ada and am majoring in Family and Consumer Sciences Education in hopes of becoming a 4-H Educator. I plan on graduating in May of 2021.
I will be working alongside staff in McAlester this summer to gain knowledge on all aspects of extension. I plan on posting videos to the Pittsburg County Oklahoma State University Extension Center Facebook page of projects and crafts that are kid-friendly that focus on Mental Health Awareness, Healthy Living, and much more.
For more information about the Pittsburg County 4-H program please call the office at 423-4120 or email Greg at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
