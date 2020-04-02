The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Center has received numerous calls of local residents and business making donations to our First Responders as they work to stay safe during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.
A need continues for all forms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The most needed items include N95 Face Masks, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, and gloves. Police, fire, and other personnel also need disinfecting wipes and disinfectant spray.
Other types of donations are certainly appreciated as well. “The ultimate goal is to protect our First Responders as we move through this crisis. If we don’t properly protect them, we will all be in trouble. We want every first responder to have proper PPE, to better protect themselves, while helping our public,” says McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Anyone who wishes to donate is asked to please call the Emergency Operations Center at 918-423-5655, and they will direct you as to where to bring your donation. Cash donations are accepted as well. Checks may be made payable to Pittsburg County Emergency Management with the memo EMDRD (Emergency Management Disaster Relief Donation). These funds are used to purchase critical supplies as they become available.
Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith adds “Donations are very important in this case. The First Responders have an immediate need, and this is the very best way to address those specific needs.”
Anyone who has questions regarding donations may call 918-423-5655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.