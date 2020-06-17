Pittsburg County Emergency Management changing response to COVID-19

The way the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management responds to the COVID-19 pandemic is changing.
While Emergency Management personnel are still encouraging the use of personal protective equipment such as masks or other facial coverings, along with social distancing and sanitizing, a major change has occurred at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
“We took down the Western Shelter at the hospital,” said Assistant McAlester Fire Chief Benny Brooks.
The Western Shelter consisted of a hospital tent, 19 feet wide and 20 feet long. It was fitted for hospital beds, with a generator to provide electricity, heating and air conditioning, set up on the west side of MRHC in case hospital beds inside the hospital were overrun by COVID-19 patients.
Fortunately for Pittsburg County, that did not occur, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe. Although the Western Shelter was set up and ready, it never had to be used.
“We weren’t having the influx of patients we could have potentially have had,” Enloe said. “We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best — and the best happened.”
Enloe said the decision to take down the Western Shelter was a mutual agreement between the Emergency Joint Command and the hospital “that it is not needed at this time.”
However, if the need for it should arise, the Western Shelter can be set up again.
“It’s still available to us,” Brooks said.
Contributing to the decision were the relatively lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County when compared to some other parts of the state.
“The county numbers have hit a plateau,” said Enloe. That doesn’t mean the pandemic is over as far as the county is concerned.
“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Enloe said, noting the encouragement to continue with social distancing and the wearing of masks, along with hand washing and other sanitation measures.
Oklahoma began Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process on June 1, after spending weeks following shelter in place guidelines and the closure of businesses not deemed essential.
While the number of COVID-19 cases have spiked in some parts of the state, they’ve remained fairly steady in Pittsburg County.
On June 5, after Phase 3 of the reopening had been in effect for five days, there were 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County during the pandemic, with three deaths.
As of Wednesday, June 17, that number had risen slightly, to 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County during the pandemic, only three of which were active. No additional deaths were reported.
Still, Enloe remained wary of county and area residents letting their guard down.
“Counties to the south of us have seen high numbers,” Enloe said. “McCurtain and Choctaw counties have some high numbers,” Enloe said. “Bryan County’s numbers have come up.”
Why does Enloe think Pittsburg County’s COVID-cases have remained relatively low when compared to some other parts of the state?
“I think all of our municipal governments and county governments, along with the Command Staff, did an excellent job of getting out in front and stopping the spread,” Enloe said.
“Citizens did a fantastic job of staying home and doing what they were supposed to do.
“We want to encourage them to continue doing due diligence,” Enloe said. He noted that schools will be starting back up for the fall semester. Emergency personnel are planning for a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, which some medical experts have predicted.
“We’re planning now for the fall wave,” Enloe said.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer also addressed the ongoing efforts.
“We’re still working with longterm care facilities for PPEs,” said Brewer. PPE’s are still being obtained for first responders as well.
PPEs are being obtained for hospitals, Enloe said.
“We ‘re working with longterm care and the hospitals with the MERC group ,” said Enloe, referring to the regional Medical Emergency Response Center.
As the regional emergency management center, supplies related to COVID-19 are sent to Pittsburg County for distribution to other sites. One day last week, 12 pallets of PPEs were unloaded.
Loads have been recently obtained for Pushmataha, Seminole and McIntosh counties, as well as Pittsburg County.
Meanwhile, there were 6,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 334 deaths, as of June 1,the day Phase 3 of the reopening procedure began.
By Wednesday, June 17, that number had increased to 8,904 COVID-19 cases statewide during the pandemic, with 364 deaths.
That means the state has confirmed an additional 2,331 COVID-19 cases and an additional 30 deaths since Phase 3 of the reopening process began on June 1.
Another change has also occurred at the local level
What was once a daily situational update conference call was eventually scaled back to a few times a week ,and then a weekly call. It’s now been totally eliminated.
“It’s not a needed call,” on a daily basis, said Enloe.
Although the situational update calls have ended, the Command Staff will remain in place, Enloe said. It includes, Enloe, Brewer and Brooks, along with law enforcement officers and other emergency responders.
“We will still be in response and preparedness mode,” said Enloe.
He reiterated that residents of the county and the surrounding area should continue safe practices.
“The virus itself and the pandemic — we are battling that daily,” Enloe said.
“We encourage everybody to practice social distancing and stay safe.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
