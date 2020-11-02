DERRICK JAMES | Staff photo

Early Voting for the General Election began Thursday at the Pittsburg County Election Board County located at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester. Early voting will continue Friday, October 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.