Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes says she's never seen anything like the number of early in-person absentee ballots cast in this election.
"Ever since I've been here, for 33 years, I've never seen it like this," Barnes said on Monday, the day before all regular voting precincts were set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Mail-in absentee ballot voting was also eclipsing that of previous elections.
Barnes said 842 voters cast their early in-person absentee ballots Thursday at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester, with another 804 early in-person votes cast Friday, followed by 417 in-person votes on Saturday.
That brought the three-day total of early in-person absentee ballots cast in the county prior to Tuesday's General Election to 2,063.
"Which is great," Barnes said. "That means people are out and voting."
All of the early in-person votes were cast at the Election Board office on Carl Albert Parkway, but only a limited number of voters were allowed inside at one time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, many were determined to cast their early votes.
"People were standing in line on Thursday.; it was raining and the wind was blowing," Barnes said.
At times during the three-day early in-person voting period, the line of voters waiting to enter the election board office extended around the corner of the neighboring building all the way to the District 18 District Attorney's office in the Pittsburg County Annex.
Are in special provisions in place for those casting ballots at their precincts Tuesday on Election Day?
"Our officials have PPEs," Barnes said. "We're asking that people that go vote to wear a mask," she said, referring to masks or other protective facial items, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the request is in place, the election board is not requiring voters to wear a mask, Barnes said.
"We would like for them to, but we're not making them," she said.
Lots of early in-person ballots were also cast during the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — but not as many as in the present contest between President Trump and the Democrat challenger, Joe Biden.
"In 2016, we had 1,762 early ballots cast," said Barnes — 301 votes fewer than this election's total.
The number of mail-in absentee ballots has also been higher than in previous years.
"This year we mailed out 1,696," Barnes said. "We've already got back 1,222," she said Monday afternoon.
Voters had until 5 p.m. Monday to return their absentee ballots to the election board office in-person, said Barnes. They could still be returned by mail through Election Day on Tuesday, she said.
Even with time left to return the mail-in absentee ballots, the 2016 number has already been surpassed and nearly doubled.
"In 2016, we mailed out 873 absentee ballots," Barnes said.
Other races on the Tuesday General Election ballot include races for the District 7 U.S. Senate Seat between Republican Warren Hamilton and Democrat Jerry Donathan, along with races for the U.S. Senate and District 2 U.S. House seat, as well as state questions regarding criminal sentencing and an attempt by the state legislature to access more money from the state's tobacco settlement fund.
With so much early voting having already occurred, election officials as well as candidates and many members of the voting public were anxious to see the turnout for Election Day.
"I'm glad people are getting out and voting," said Barnes.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
