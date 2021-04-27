Pittsburg County duo receives national membership award

Two AFR/OFU members, A.J. and Aliene Bristow, have received the National Farmers Union Bruce Miller Membership Award. The award celebrates individuals who are standout leaders, strong advocates and outstanding members.
The Bristows are longtime AFR/OFU members in Pittsburg County. A.J. has served on local and county Farmers Union boards. He was also the Southeast Oklahoma AFR/OFU Field Representative for many years, serving until his retirement in 2020. Aliene has served as secretary of the Pittsburg County Farmers Union and has been a member of their local Farmers Union board for more than 20 years.
