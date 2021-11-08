This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Lane Bryant Davis, 30, Bennington — Resisting an officer, public intoxication
Dalton James Earhart, 33, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Lucas Don McEwen, 44, Oklahoma City — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Frank William Shouse, 65, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Oscar Gomez, 39, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Rebecca Ann Miller, 25, Quinton — Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school x2
Eric Christopher Neal, 46, no address given — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing officer, reckless conduct with firearm
Christopher Brian Sawvel, 40, Mannford — Failure of driver to wear seatbelt
Ann Marie Waddle, 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Haken Javon Shine, 37, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Michael D. Henson, 25, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 23, McAlester — Petit larceny
Leroy John Marshall, 51, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brian James Baker, 39, McAlester — Embezzlement of rental property
Amber White, 42, Tulsa — Throw or drop object on motor vehicle
Sevon Lynn Cook, 27, no address given — Malicious injury to property over $1,000, obstructing officer, trespassing after being forbidden
Christina Anne Jackson, 39, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Shane K. Coleman, 36, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Brandi Marshall, 34, McAlester — Violation of computer securities act
Max Steven Dunberg, 33, Eufaula — Larceny from the house
Samuel David Golden, 19, Stuart — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman
Abraham Elias Golden, 50, Stuart — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle x3, burglary in the second-degree malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jerry Paul Houser, 44, no address given — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 23, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation
Stephanie Ann Lardi, 35, McAlester — Cruelty to animals x2
Skylar Lee Haggard, 43, Savanna — Failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school
Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Jason Huxley, 31, Bethany — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, gang related offense
Jeffrey Gordon Engelman, 44, Lawton — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, gang related offense
Jared Issax-Pachicano Tanguma, 24, Dallas, Texas — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Jessie Leanne Sills, 50, Eufaula — Failure to comply with sex offender registration, failure to register as sex offender
Eric Lee Pokorny, 35, no address given — Larceny of automobile
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Mark Ford, 59, Eufaula, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for disorderly conduct after a domestic abuse-assault and battery charge was amended to disorderly conduct.
Misty Dawn Lyons, 44, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Christopher Robinson Long, 27, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Marcy Reeann Ayers, 40, Hartshorne, was ordered to spend six weekends in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Russell Alan Marshall, 61, Canadian, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Tracy Wilcox, 49, Krebs, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Patrick Trammell, 28, Kiowa, received a six-month suspended sentence for protective order violation.
Jesse John Adams, 25, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Alyssa D. Tubby, 34, Eufaula, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Petit larceny was dismissed against Vickie Angelia Adcock, 48, Quinton, upon payment of restitution.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Casey Franklin Armstrong, 47, Savanna, due to the victim’s failure to cooperate.
Malicious injury to property under $1,000 was dismissed against Sarah F. Morrow, 20, McAlester, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.
Protective order violation, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Opal Danielle Thomason, 34, McAlester.
Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Glenda Eubanks, 50, McAlester upon payment of court costs and fees.
Trespass after being forbidden was dismissed against James Albert Hale, 46, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Alyssa Tubby, 34, Canadian, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Douglas Wesley Swan, 54, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Elizabeth Marie Gomez, 52, Stigler, received a seven-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second-degree.
Misty Dawn Gentry, 31, Eufaula, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to obey any traffic control device or sign.
Zackary Allan Miller, 33, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for arson-second degree.
Christopher John Pres Simpson, 28, McAlester, received a six-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Embezzlement was dismissed against Paula K. Morley, 56, McAlester.
Failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed against Abijah Benjamin Roberts, 39, Alderson.
Shooting with intent to kill and possession of firearm after felony conviction were dismissed against Michael Winsor, 43, McAlester, after a judge granted a motion to dismiss based on grounds of an illegal arrest.
Solicitation for murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny of automobile were dismissed against Tori Danea Nunley, 24, Barling, Arkansas, due to the state not being able to meet burden of proof.
Nunley was sentenced to two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for conspiracy and malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Larceny of automobile and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Jason Wayne Martin, 38, Stigler, at the request of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.