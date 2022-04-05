This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Donna Faye Price, 59, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Johnny Albert Pruitt, 53, Okmulgee — Trespassing after being forbidden
Joe Gene Colwick, 38, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Cora Marie Mahlum, 18, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jiafang Zhang, 39, Rowland Heights, California — Leaving scene of accident-damaged fixture, failure to report accident by driver, improper movement to right or left
Tea L. Vail, 23, Canadian — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
William Robison, 24, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 33, McAlester — Driving with license revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, operating vehicle with expired tag, operate vehicle with defective equipment
Jonathan Hill, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Blake Aaron Shannon, 37, McAlester — Unlawful carrying of weapon
William Thomas Bolien, 37, McAlester — Embezzlement
Aubry C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Shanna Marie Suggs, 34, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
William Eugene Brown, 24, Wilburton — Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Darrell Allen Casteel, 44, Haileyville — Burglary in the second degree x2
Dillon James Russell, 28, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, petit larceny
Devin Dewade Duncan, 29, Krebs — Child abuse
Joshua Scott Jeffrey, 32, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Rebecca M. Peoples, 46, Haileyville — Burglary in the second degree
Charles Kenneth Sills Jr., 48, Quinton — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing officer
Adrianna Renee Williams, 24, Krebs — Child abuse
Jennifer Ann Wingo, 26, McAlester — False pretense/bogus check/con game
Tamitria N. Goree, 41, Savanna — Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee
William Bryant Pope, 48, McAlester — Obscene material-buying/possessing/procuring
Cameron Eugene Bain, 20, Fairfield, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possess firearms after conviction or during probation, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Miguel Angel Zepeda, 21, Fairfield, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Kyrstin Clara Pierce, 28, Kiowa, received two concurrent six month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devyn Alan Giles, 19, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Lori Janelle Jennings, 58, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misty Barentine, 40, Thorton, Arkansas, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Savannah Cheyenne Clark, 25, Stigler, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Victoria Grace Smith, 22, no address given, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Kenneth Joe Norton, 44, McAlester, was sentenced to 12 concurrent 30-day sentences under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for six counts of public intoxication, three counts of trespassing after being forbidden, two counts of petit larceny, and threaten to perform act of violence along with a six-month sentence under ODOC custody for petit larceny,
Justice Darwin Darrow, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Miron Neil Dean, 45, Stuart, received six concurrent one-year suspended sentences for three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Bridgit Nicole Bailey, 41, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and improper lights on bicycle.
Johnathan David Church, 28, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Leon Flores Saturino, 50, Nacogdoches, Texas, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Brian Allen Johnson, 41, McAlester, received a one-year sentence with all but the first 16 days suspended for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Edward Paul Rose, 59, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
William Claude Gregory Jr., 49, Oklahoma City, received four concurrent four-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Charles E. Hensley, 60, Daisy, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Steven Greg Holmes II, 37, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for assault and battery after a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Dominque Contral Williams, 27, no address given, received a three-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability and a one-year deferred sentence for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Kenneth Joe Norton, 44, McAlester, was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with five-years suspended for second-degree arson, larceny of motor vehicle, and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Justice Darwin Darrow, 37, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.