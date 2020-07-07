Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — June 29 – July 3, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Justin Don Anderson, 25, McAlester — Disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Joseph Parker Maceo Miller, 50, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Sandra Gail Shipley, 60, McAlester — Disturbing the peace while intoxicated
George Clarence Swboni, 50, Haileyville — Disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Austin David Norsworthy, 21, Mesquite, Texas — Disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Jeremy Pratt, 33, Eufaula — Attempting to elude a police officer
Silvia Edith Rendon, 43, Hope, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transportation of opened container of alcoholic beverage, driving without a valid driver’s license
Bree Angelica Osburn, 23, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Allen Danial Maxey, 32, McAlester — Acts resulting in gross injury x3
Brian S. Laman, 52, McAlester — Protective order violation
Daniel Anderson Price, 30, New Orleans, Louisiana — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Abraham Castillo Zuniga, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon
Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, possession of sawed-off shotgun, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Toby William Wells, 38, McAlester — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of sawed-off shotgun, escape from arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Charley Dean Whitlock, 50, Stigler — Burglary in the second degree
Melissa Maureen Conrad, 39, Waurika — Burglary in the second degree, falsely personate another to create liability
Charley Dean Whitlock, 50, Stigler — Falsely personate another to create liability
Marc Anthony McMurtrey, 40, McAlester — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Tommy James Williams, 49, McAlester — Sexual battery
Brian S. Laman, 52, McAlester — Stalking in violation of court order
Mario Monte Tasby, 33, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, battery/assault and battery on police officer, obstructing officer
Dennis Cantrell, 54, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Wayne Kelly Edwards II, 28, Haileyville — Lewd or indecent acts to child under 16 x3, contributing to the delinquency of minors
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Leslie Ryan, 41, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for a 2011 charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Samuel Bryant, 41, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, attempting to escape from police custody, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Augustus Blackburn, 24, Canadian, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing officer and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Carolyn Ruth Gibson, 30, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of contraband in penal institution or jail.
Connor Quinn Ross, 19, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for public intoxication.
James Dalton Ross, 23, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for public intoxication.
Benjamin Ralph Allen Jr., 39, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Timothy Wayne Garner Jr., 28, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.
Dillon James Russell, 26, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Ted Howell, 44, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
George Clarence Swboni, 50, Haileyville, received a 30-day suspended sentence for disturbing the peace while intoxicated.
Malicious injury to property was dismissed against Richard Michael Montgomery, 39, Hartshorne, at the request of the victim.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Jessica Gunter, 42, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Peggy Joyce Ross, 62, Indianola, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
