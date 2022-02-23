This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Colton Harvey Staples, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny
Michelle Elizabeth Cross, 38, no address given — Public intoxication
Eugenia Ellene Green, 58, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm
Michaelanne Roshell Hensely, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia
Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security
Christopher Joe Burow, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery
Charlie Bobo Mitchell, 29, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Sarah F. Morrow, 20, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Margarito R. Montgomery, 36, Krebs — Public intoxication
Deraj’e Nathaniel Jackson, 25, McAlester — Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call
Kaylon Joe Gates, 28, Savanna — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault and battery x2, threaten to perform act of violence x2, resisting an officer
Gerald Thomas Scott, 40, McAlester — Malicious injury to property
Raymond Lee Risenhoover, 39, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Daniel Aaron Merritt, 42, Newalla — Public intoxication, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry compulsory insurance
Gary R. Patterson Jr., 48, Kiowa — Tampering with a public utility
Nani Nicole Patterson, 45, McAlester — Tampering with a public utility
Edward P. Rose, 59, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Eddie Wayne Morris, 36, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Gerris M. Long, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery
Robert James Vickers, 38, no address given — Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Bishop Michael Coulter, 25, McAlester — Obstructing officer, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jordan Denzell Conway, 30, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper
Alex James Davidson, 45, Hartshorne — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ada Nichole Wooda, 28, McAlester — Assault and battery
Jennifer Curliss, 46, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt
Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Jeremy J. Jensen, 48, Duncan — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Robbie McFarland, 44, McAlester — Inattentive driving
Adisha Diann Gaines, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny
Johnathan David Church, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny
Daniel E. Haws, 44, Crowder — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, eluding/attempting to elude police officer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Aaron Tyler Gardner, 34, San Antonio, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Courteney Kalyn Vanek, 24, San Antonio, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Sean Conner Smith, 37, Wilburton — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, improper muffler
John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne — Prepare/distribute/exhibit obscene material, threaten to perform act of violence
Dustin Eugene Kelley, 43, Krebs — Attempted burglary in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Joshua Murle Ross, 19, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle
Jamee Leigh Bradford, 43, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 36, McAlester — Child abuse
Brittani Lace Giacomo, 39, Oklahoma City — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Christine Ann Sennett, 63, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument
Michael Lee Anderson, 57, Crowder — Feloniously pointing firearm
Jonathan K. Horn, 37, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Pornography-possess juvenile pornography
Courtney Charles Hammers, 39, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception over $1,000
James Anthony Smith, 43, Piedmont, Alabama — Larceny of automobile
Jalene Brooke Hull, 38, Chelsea — Obtaining property by fraud or deception over $1,000
Jay W. Hightower, 70, McAlester — Exploitation of elderly person
Christopher Lee Willey, 45, no address given — Burglary in the second degree, threaten to perform act of violence
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher Marcus Parker, 34, Krebs, received three concurrent six-month suspended sentences for petit larceny, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Dennis Allen Worley, 55, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kristi Dawn Pierce, 39, Kiowa, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer
Alexander W. Collier, 23, Tulsa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for obstructing an officer
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Nicholas Lavelle Hull, 29, McAlester, received two concurrent eight-year suspended sentences for burglary in the second degree and attempted larceny of an automobile
Alexander W. Collier, 23, Tulsa, received a two-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jeffrey Floyd Marshall Jr., 31, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs
Alex Collier, 23, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for operating a chop shop
Sarah Grace Powell, 30, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for larceny of motor vehicle
Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder, received a five-year suspended sentence for kidnapping and an eight-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery and is not to be released from custody until completion of SOAR Program.
Dennis Allen Worley, 25, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A felony count of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Worley.
Jesse Lee Williamson, 19, McAlester, will have two counts of assault and battery on a medical care and public intoxication dismissed upon successful completion of mental health court program. Will face two years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections if the program is not completed.
Trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Brandy Renea Austin, 37, Holdenville, after successful completion of her 2016 deferred sentence.
Burglary in the first degree and assault and battery were dismissed against Blake Chaney, 34, and Colton Chaney, 30, Hartshorne due to the failure of the complaining witness to cooperate with prosecution of the case.
