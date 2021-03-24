This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Christopher James Ary, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Kobe Bryant Redway, 32, McAlester — Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property
Steven John Fortier, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving without a valid driver’s license
Jose Picazo, 50, Waco, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Marqwan Hermonte Trealeavn, 27, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Brandi Lee Frank, 28, Stigler — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Justin Lee Miller, 35, Buckhannon, West Virginia — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Ashlie Pendleton, 35, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Khelan Marquee Marion, 25, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joanna Renee Rayburn, 45, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, destroying evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license
Bobby Lee Larson, 36, Eufaula — Protective order violation
Tremayne Alexander Parison, 23, McAlester — Petit larceny
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 23, McAlester — Petit larceny
Harold Lee Manus, 25, McAlester — Public intoxication
Katelynn Hicks, 22, Wilburton — Embezzlement by employee
Charles Brett Winningham, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Paul Edward Blackman, 55, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Pete Gabriel Branum, 31, Checotah — Driving with license suspended
Kevin Austin Colbert, 26, Hartshorne — Driving with licenses suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Mason Storm Hughes, 21, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Allen Skinner, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Joshua Keith Brown, 42, Eufaula — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Brittany Dawn Clark, 31, Kiowa — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Pepe Gutierrez, 50, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a driver’s license, failure to pay taxes due to state, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
James Michael Gamroth, 30, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle, battery/assault and battery on police officer
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, Haileyville — Possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle, possession of altered or removed serial number
Randy Edward Cartlidge, 33, Krebs — Possession of stolen vehicle
Steven John Fortier, 36, McAlester — Fugitive from justice
Tyler Joseph Dungan-Norton, 66, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, burglary in the second degree
Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, burglary in the second degree
Stetson Cole Miller, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Justin Davis Thomason, 19, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Hunter Perry, 18, Red Oak — Burglary in the second degree
Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna — Possession of stolen vehicle
Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 22, McAlester — Feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, carrying a firearm while under the influence, resisting an officer
Jacob Wayne Lalli, 34, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony
Lindsey Brett Snow, 33, McAlester — Eluding police officer, failure to stop at proper place
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne received a $100 fine for trespass after being forbidden.
Billy Rayford White, 40, McAlester, received two 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of public intoxication and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Texie Lee Delana, 47, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Forrest Glynn Adams, 59, Red Oak, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, unsafe lane use, and failure to signal on turning.
Dustin Lee Hill, 30, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Starling Marchillo Green, 39, Ashdown, Arizona, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer, a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Hailey Brianna Huff, 25, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Dion Patrick Lardi, 50, Haileyville, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
A protective order violation was dismissed against Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne, received a three-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a 10-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Rich also received a 10-year suspended sentence for assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a two-year sentence for malicious injury to property over $1,000.
