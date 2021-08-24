This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jeramy Lane Blevins, 19, Mcalester-Driving under the influence by a person under 21, carrying firearm while under the influence
Auda Keith Kirby, 65, Mcalester- Carrying firearm while under the influence
Connor Quinn Ross, 20, Mcalester- Domestic Abuse-assault and battery
Sierra A. Shipman, 19, Mcalester- Domestic Abuse- assault and battery
Debranae Domanique Shoats, 24, Tulsa- Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Kenneth Todd Lewis, 51, Mcalester- Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, obstructing officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Carrie Lee Neely, 46, Rogers- Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding- posted zone
Cal Reese Birchfield, 19, Antlers- Leaving scene of accident involving damage, careless driving
Jesse Dean Boatner, 36, Pittsburg- Threaten to perform act of violence
James Charles Jeffrey, 38, McAlester- Threaten to perform act of violence
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Frankie Dale Twyman, 39, Henryetta-Domestic abuse assault and battery x2
Richard Donald Jr. Casey, 53, Eufaula-Kidnapping, Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, preventing emergency telephone call
Travis Austin Johnson, 33, Pittsburg-Larceny from the house
Jesse Dean Boatner, 36, Pittsburg-Grand larceny
Jennifer Lynn Rogers, 37, Clayton-Burglary in the second degree
Robert Clark, 59, Pittsburg County-Burglary in the second degree
Kylen Chase Lopez, 27, McAlester-Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Sarah Grace Powell, 30, McAlester-Larceny of motor vehicle
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Tyler J Qualls, 33, Eufaula, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form and operating vehicle with improper tag/decal were revoked.
Christopher Wayne White, 20, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Joslyn Rae Earwood, 26, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substances.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Ralph Allen Maynard, 43, Ada, received four concurrent suspended 10-year sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, stalking, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Charges of bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Trenton Michael Nolan, 20, McAlester.
