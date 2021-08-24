Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jeramy Lane Blevins, 19, Mcalester-Driving under the influence by a person under 21, carrying firearm while under the influence

Auda Keith Kirby, 65, Mcalester- Carrying firearm while under the influence

Connor Quinn Ross, 20, Mcalester- Domestic Abuse-assault and battery

Sierra A. Shipman, 19, Mcalester- Domestic Abuse- assault and battery

Debranae Domanique Shoats, 24, Tulsa- Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Kenneth Todd Lewis, 51, Mcalester- Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, obstructing officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Carrie Lee Neely, 46, Rogers- Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding- posted zone

Cal Reese Birchfield, 19, Antlers- Leaving scene of accident involving damage, careless driving

Jesse Dean Boatner, 36, Pittsburg- Threaten to perform act of violence

James Charles Jeffrey, 38, McAlester- Threaten to perform act of violence

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Frankie Dale Twyman, 39, Henryetta-Domestic abuse assault and battery x2

Richard Donald Jr. Casey, 53, Eufaula-Kidnapping, Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, preventing emergency telephone call

Travis Austin Johnson, 33, Pittsburg-Larceny from the house

Jesse Dean Boatner, 36, Pittsburg-Grand larceny

Jennifer Lynn Rogers, 37, Clayton-Burglary in the second degree

Robert Clark, 59, Pittsburg County-Burglary in the second degree

Kylen Chase Lopez, 27, McAlester-Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Sarah Grace Powell, 30, McAlester-Larceny of motor vehicle

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Tyler J Qualls, 33, Eufaula, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form and operating vehicle with improper tag/decal were revoked.

Christopher Wayne White, 20, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.

Joslyn Rae Earwood, 26, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substances.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Ralph Allen Maynard, 43, Ada, received four concurrent suspended 10-year sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, stalking, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Charges of bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Trenton Michael Nolan, 20, McAlester.

