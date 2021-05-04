This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne — Threaten to perform act of violence
Cody Lightle, 21, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance , unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
William Eugene Brown, 23, Wilburton — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Protective order violation x2
Bernard Zachary Thomas Jr., 18, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Danny Ray Ory, 49, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kristen Gentry, 24, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
James H. Short, 58, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Ricky Tanner, 58, McAlester — Assault and battery
Victor Gutierrez, 33, McAlester — Assault and battery
Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 32, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Jimmie Dean Whorton, 52, Indianola — Petit larceny
Makayla Raye Simmons, 20, Eufaula — Contributing to the delinquency of minors
Devan Maynard, 18, Canadian — Contributing to the delinquency of minors
Melinda Dawn Walker, 52, Eufaula — Contributing to the delinquency of minors
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Petit larceny, public intoxication
Ashton James Pate, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, failure to pay taxes due to state
Sara Elizabeth Culpepper, 24, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Corey Michael Jones, 42, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate x5
Skyla Dawn Christine Admire, 28, McAlester — Child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Shaperell Shontae Kouadio, 41, McAlester — Violation of child custody court order
Catherine Scism, 41, Pittsburg — Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon
Tommy J. Williams, 50, McAlester — Assault with intent to commit a felony
Kayla Darlene Hilburn, 30, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James Roosevelt Heck, 33, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation x2
Mark Kyle Crawley, 33, Tishomingo — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, obstructing an officer, threaten to perform act of violence
Rachel Ann Breedlove, 31, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the presence of a minor
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Stalking x2, protective order violation, trespass after being forbidden x2, aggravated domestic assault and battery
Dalton James Earhart, 32, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, larceny of domestic animals, obstructing officer
Christapher Carl Cole, 28, McAlester — Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing officer
Billy Carmichael Tripp, 32, Canadian — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Gilbert Ray Crain Jr., 52, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for obstructing officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester, received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction and a five-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Bobby Eugene Waller Jr., 31, McAlester, received a 15-year suspended sentence for escaping from Department of Corrections.
Jesse Glenn Ray Duckworth, 33, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Verna B. Mitchell, 52, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lane Russell Graham, 22, Porum, received a five-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Randy Keith Cotton, 20, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence after a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle was reduced to misdemeanor joy riding.
Jesse Dewayne High, 41, Stuart, received two concurrent four-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Matell Alfonso Swboni, 19, Hartshorne, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for child endangerment by driving under the influence and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tommy J. Williams, 50, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for assault with intent to commit a felony.
