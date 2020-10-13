Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings - Oct.5-9, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Marchaela M. Thomason, 70, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Eric Flippin, 52, Porum — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Tina M. Koehn, 37, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Matthew Burl Eldridge, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Shane Alan Needham, 45, Quinton — Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, inattentive driving
Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny
Gregory T. Rolan, 42, McAlester — Dumping trash on public/private property
Cody Wayne Lightle, 20, McAlester —Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper muffler
Rosalie Jackson, 60, McAlester — Driving while under the influence of alcohol
Jason Brent Clifton, 43, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to maintain insurance or security
George Milton Dollins, 69, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt
Hailey Houston, 19, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Bryan Tom Quenton, 42, Hartshorne — Trespassing after being forbidden
Daniel Scott Marret, 21, McAlester — Possession of firearm with removed serial number, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Bobby Wayne Hicks, 31, McAlester — Petit larceny x2, uttering forged instrument, driving without a valid driver’s license
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Earl Danny English Jr., 45, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Dawn Nita Thompson, 52, Hartshorne — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Corey Michael Jones, 31, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with removed serial number, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Aaron Ray Bourland, 40, Skiatook — Home repaid fraud x2.
Landon Boyd LaFevers, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Melissa Maureen Conrad, 40, Stigler — Perjury
Kyle Halliburton, 22, Ada — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, attempt to bring cell phone or electronic device to penal institution, attempt to bring contraband into penal institution.
Kevin Walker Jr., 23, Ada — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, attempt to bring cell phone or electronic device to penal institution, attempt to bring contraband into penal institution.
Cory Ryan Jones, 28, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with removed serial number, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Hayden Charles Williams, 25, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery
Alexander W. Collier, 22, McAlester —Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Bree Angelica Osburn, 24, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Bryan Tom Quenton, 42, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay court costs and fines for trespassing after being forbidden.
Daniel Scott Marret, 21, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of a firearm with removed serial number, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeromy Lee Monks, 19, Stigler, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
George Milton Dollins, 61, Haileyville, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Rosalie D. Jackson, 30, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Jack Donald Montgomery, 36, Coleman.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Amber Elizabeth Thomsen, 37, Hartshorne, received a 15-year sentence in custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for Burglary in the first degree and a 10-year ODOC sentence for larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle to run concurrent with all but the first 100-days suspended.
Melissa Maureen Conrad, 40, Stigler, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and perjury.
Gerald Glen Putnam, 50, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for embezzlement.
Burglary in the third degree was dismissed against Jeremy Michael Mills, 34, McAlester, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Quenton Bryan Tom, 42, Wilburton and was refiled as a misdemeanor.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Melissa Maureen Conrad, 40, Stigler, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Malicious injury to property over $1,000 and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol were dismissed against Rosalie D. Jackson, 60, McAlester, and was refiled as a misdemeanor.
Aggravated domestic assault and battery was dismissed against Rita Kay Smith, 48, Eufaula, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Joshua Rany James Johnson, 22, Quinton, upon victim’s request after successful completion of drug treatment.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Trae Allen Ellis, 26, McAlester, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with removed serial number, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer was dismissed against Corey Michael Jones, 31, McAlester, due to being wrongfully charged.
