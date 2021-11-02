Well more than half of Pittsburg County residents who are 12 and older and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination have now received at least one of the shots — with the number of those who are fully-vaccinated also nearing the halfway mark.
Numbers are even higher when it comes to those who are 65 and older, with nearly three-fourths of them getting at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
Pittsburg County/Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said that 55.3% of county residents who are 12 and older have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations
Those who are fully vaccinated in the 12 and older category is close to the halfway mark, with nearly 47% — or 46.9% to be exact — having received the full round of vaccinations, as of Oct. 28, the latest numbers available early Monday.
Out of county residents who are 65 and older, 73.1% of those have been given at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations, Montgomery said. with 65.6% in that age group now fully vaccinated.
"It's consistent with what we've seen," Montgomery said of COVID-19 vaccination rates in the county. She said the numbers show COVID-19 vaccination rates are increasing in Pittsburg County as people get more comfortable with it.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations require two shots to be considered fully-vaccinated, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccination requires one.
No more large vaccination events are planned at the Expo Center or at any other sites at this time.
"The demand isn't there," Montgomery said.
Both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations are available at the Pittsburg County Health Department, where they will be given free of charge to everyone who is eligible and wants one, Montgomery said.
"We're still in the middle of flu, trying to get those out," Montgomery said of the influenza vaccines.
All three vaccinations being used in the U.S. — the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines — are available at the Pittsburg County Health Department in McAlester at 1400 E. College Ave. Booster shots are also available for those who have completed their first round of the vaccines.
Montgomery said October numbers for COVID-19 vaccinations show a steady improvement over data from a month ago, when the Sept. 28 numbers showed 53.3% of eligible Pittsburg County residents had received at least one of the vaccinations and 44% were fully vaccinated.
Also in September, 71.9% of those 65 and older had been given at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations, with 64.3% fully vaccinated.
While the milestones show a continuing upward trend, Montgomery would like to see them climb even higher.
Anyone needing more information or wanting to set up an appointment for individuals or businesses can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
