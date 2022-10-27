Pittsburg County's Community Thanksgiving Dinner will mark its 36th event in 2022 — and some of those who volunteer each year believe they know why it's endured.
Of course, there's a need, with some individuals and families needing a little help to get through the annual holiday event, but many communities have needs.
Since its beginning, the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner has flourished through the support and assistance of the many community volunteers who join with elected officials and their staffs on an annual basis. They do their best to make sure everyone in Pittsburg County who wants to participate has the opportunity to receive a free holiday dinner with the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day.
"Everyone "means exactly that. The dinner is offered free of charge to all Pittsburg County residents. No income or age requirements are in place. For those who don't have the means to pick up their meals, such as the elderly, shut-ins or those lacking transportation, volunteers with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner deliver the meals to them.
"People make it a success — everyone of those who help prepare and deliver to those who can't pick up their meals," said Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields, one of the organizers of the event.
"It would not be what it is today without those who've helped in years past," Fields said.
The 2022 Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for Thursday, Nov. 24. Holiday meals will be available for pickups around 11 a.m. at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 U.S. Highway 270 West in McAlester. Home deliveries begin around 8 a.m. for county residents who have no transportation or are shut-in at home, if arrangements are made in advance.
Once again, there will be no sit-down dinner in a central location, with all of the meals to be either picked up for carryout at the Expo Center or delivered by volunteer drivers to those county residents unable to make it to the site.
"We're still trying to work around the COVID to lessen exposure," Fields said. "It's working out pretty well."
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell's office began taking phone calls on Nov. 3, at 918 423-7785 from those wanting to make reservations to participate in the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. That's also the number for volunteer drivers to call who are willing to make home deliveries on Thanksgiving Day.
Along with county elected officials, some of their staff members also assist with the project.
"We have from probably 20-to-30 county employees who help," Fields said. Other volunteers from the community are a big help as well.
"Sometimes it amazes me how much of a need there is for this dinner," said Fields. Regarding the fact that there are no age or income guidelines, Fields said. "We prefer that anybody who wants a Thanksgiving Dinner have the opportunity to have one."
Fields started helping with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in 2007 and has continued for every one since.
"I like helping people," said Fields. "It's very fulfilling to feed somebody a Thanksgiving dinner that maybe was not going to get one."
Fields said the food has already been ordered for this year's Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Former Pittsburg County Assessor Jim Kelley, who is another of the organizers, said there were initial concerns that turkeys might be in short supply this year.
"We'd heard the turkeys might be a little short," he said. However, Kelley said it worked out that there were available turkeys of the size preferred by the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteers.
"We buy them from 16-to-20 pounds," Kelley said. "They average about 18 pounds apiece. We ordered 60."
Kelley is among those who were at that very first Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner back in 1986, along with Charlene Spears. Tommy Graham came on board soon afterward, with the three having the longest tenures of any of the volunteers.
Although Kelley would not be sworn into office as the new county assessor until January 1987 after winning the 1986 election, he showed up ready to help as preparations were underway.
Organizers held the very first Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the J.I. Stipe Center in McAlester. Volunteers cooked 35 turkeys and five chickens while preparing 1,000 of the free holiday dinners. Former State Sen.Gene Stipe and former District 18 District Judge Robert Layden were among those who started the project.
Initially, it had been planned for seniors only, but soon expanded to include everyone.
Why does Kelly think the Community Thanksgiving Dinner has endured for more than three-and-a-half decades?
"There's a need in the community for people who don't have the means to for a full-blown Thanksgiving dinner," Kelley said. He's ready to volunteer again this year for the 36th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, lending his talents to wherever they're needed.
"I plan to be there," said Kelley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.