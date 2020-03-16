Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday morning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Enloe, director of the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office, told commissioners during an emergency meeting Monday the declaration opens emergency funding for municipalities, local governments, and small businesses in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the area — but stressed no cases have been identified in the region.
“We do not have any confirmed case in Pittsburg County; We do not have any confirmed cases in the southeast part of the state at this time,” Enloe told commissioners.
