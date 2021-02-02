Pittsburg County Commissioners address non-mask compliance

Pittsburg County commissioners typically do not wear face masks or other protective facial coverings during their meetings — although those entering the Pittsburg County Courthouse are required to do so.
Those entering the courthouse are required to use the handicapped entrance and have their temperature checked. Anyone who passes the temperature checkpoint will be given a protective facial covering if they do not have one.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan ordered anyone entering a courtroom at the courthouse must wear a protective facial covering. He has also ordered the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s office closed to the public due to COVID -19 concerns.
That’s prompted questions about why the commissioners do not wear protective face masks during public meetings they hold, since everyone entering the courthouse is required to wear one.
During the meetings, commissioners typically sit next to each other on a raised platform on the south end of the Commissioners’ Conference Room.
“I feel like sitting up there, I’m sitting away from everybody,” said District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers when asked about the lack of mask-wearing by the commissioners. “I feel comfortable up there; sometimes I overlook it.”
Rogers said he contracted COVID-19 in late 2020, around Thanksgiving, and stayed quarantined for the required time. None of the commissioners’ meetings had to be canceled he said, because the other two commissioners continued to hold the meeting while he was quarantined.
Rogers said he does wear a protective mask when he goes to public places in the community.
“We wear masks everywhere,” he said. Rogers said, referring to public places outside the courthouse.
“There’s no excuse,” Rogers said. “I will try to do better.”
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said the commissioners have determined they are far enough apart in their office area to not wear the masks. He also expressed questions regarding the effectiveness of masks.
“Some say it doesn’t do any good,” Selman said. As for others, “If they want to wear them they can,” he said.
A scientific brief from the Centers for Disease Control shows data supporting mask wearing as an effective preventive measure to reduce spread of COVID-19.
The CDC and World Health Organization both recommend communities wear masks and implement other measures to help slow community spread.
Selman said he contracted COVID-19 in November.
“Me and Charlie’s already caught it,” Selman said. He said he did not have COVID-19 the same time as Rogers, so while he remained under quarantine the other two commissioners carried on with their meetings.
What about those who say he and Rogers might not have caught it if they had all worn protective face masks during public meetings?
“They can say what they want,” Selman said.
Selman maintained the commissioners are social distanced during their meetings.
The CDC recommends maintaining social distance of at least six feet from others to limit community spread, but it doesn’t look as if the commissioners sit that far apart from each other. What’s his response to that?
“Our heads are,” Selman maintained.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he feels like the commissioners are safely socially distanced during their meetings.
“We just got up there away from everybody,” Smith said, referring to the raised platform from which the commissioners hold their meetings.
“We’re trying to keep social distancing,” Smith said. He also said it’s difficult to hear while wearing a mask and can be difficult to be heard. He said it’s also more difficult for the commissioners’ meetings to be recorded.
“The tape recorder has trouble picking us up,” he said.
Referring to Rogers and Selman, Smith said “The other two’s done had it, and I’ve got my vaccination.” Smith said he got the COVID-19 vaccination “about four weeks ago.”
In regard to the commissioners’ not wearing the protective masks during their meetings, Smith said “That’s just the way we thought we’d do it.”
On Jan. 19, county commissioners met with Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills regarding security and COVID-19 protocols at the courthouse.
Smith said he became concerned after learning members of the McAlester High School’s mock trial team were meeting in Mill’s courtroom, including occasionally after hours and on Sundays, so they could practice in a courtroom setting.
At the time, Smith said the concerns were not with students entering the courthouse and using the courtroom; the concerns were with seeing proper procedures and protocols were followed.
“We don’t have a problem with thees kids using the facilities,” Smith said on Jan. 19. “We wanted to make sure everybody is following the same security protocols and COVID-19 protocols.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.