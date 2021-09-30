EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two parts.
Bradley Lawson spent more than a month undergoing surgeries attempting to remove a brain tumor before he was taken off life support.
The Krebs 5-year-old’s parents, Adam and Rachel, reflect on November 2019 when they agreed to take Bradley off life support following several unsuccessful surgeries on a brain tumor that cutoff off blood flow and pinched his spinal cord. Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — a children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee with a nationally recognized brain tumor program through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — said Bradley should’ve been paralyzed and he wouldn’t make it through the weekend.
Adam Lawson said he wouldn’t sign an autopsy agreement and asked doctors if they could wait to see if Bradley made it to Monday and try something else.
Monday came — and Adam was waiting to show doctors Bradley still showed signs of life.
“I told them ‘you promised me we’d do something,’” Adam said with a hearty laugh.
Doctors did more scans and put together a plan using experimental chemotherapy, and different medications and amounts to help him recover.
Medical professionals and Bradley’s parents adjusted his medications to help him work up to the amount doctors said he needed.
The Lawsons were grateful for specialists who take care of families king through the same tragic circumstances. They brought blankets and snacks. They answered questions. They even made casts of Bradley’s feet and hands for the parents to take home.
Bradley made some progress and started showing more meaningful movements — he seemed to reach toward his parents, his hands and feet would twitch to the beat of his favorite song Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — but still couldn’t move his head.
Then Adam put Dr Pepper, Bradley’s favorite drink, on a sponge even though doctors advised against soda — and the boy lifted his head off the pillow to get it.
Doctors came the next morning to see it in person.
“They couldn’t believe it,” Adam said with a chuckle as tears welled in his eyes.
Adam said he wanted Bradley to start feeling normal as quickly as possible.
He took him to Bass Pro Shop. He dressed him daily before going outside for sunlight and to watch airplanes overhead. He watched Kansas City Chiefs games with him. All with Bradley still hooked up to a monitor.
Rachel said it seemed to help after the boy who just a few months ago was helping carry pieces of wood flooring across the house has spent most of the last few months in and out of surgeries.
The couple said they also relied heavily on their faith throughout the process. They prayed with doctors, asked family and friends to pray for Bradley, prayed themselves and believed he would recover — all while medical professionals told them that was nearly impossible.
Bradley and the Lawson family returned home Jan. 9, 2020 — exactly three months since the boy was first hospitalized. The parents said it was a relief to finally get their son back despite having repairs to make on their home when they returned.
The tumor wasn’t completely removed until June 2020. Then the cancer returned in December 2020.
Adam said doctors found two tumors near his bottom and another in the center of his brain they didn’t think was operable.
“They put him back on chemo and I told Rachel we would just start praying harder and see what transpires,” Adam said.
Three weeks later, doctors told them they couldn’t find the tumors on a scan and couldn’t explain it.
The parents said the only treatment used was the experimental chemo drug originally used to treat lung cancer in adults.
Now, Bradley hugs his pet dog Gabby, rolls around the living room, and plays in mud puddles like he did prior to the original diagnosis.
“I just thank God for it everyday,” Adam said.
