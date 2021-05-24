Although a lot of animals were adopted over the past year during COVID, the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is now seeing an increase of animals being returned.
“During COVID, we had a lot of adoptions, and it was probably because people were home,” said Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Director Michele Van Pelt. “We’ve also had a lot of them come back.”
Van Pelt said she is currently seeing an increase of owner surrenders and stray intakes at the shelter, at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester.
According to Van Pelt, the shelter does not refuse animals who are being surrendered by their owners because the alternative is the animal “being dumped.”
“A lot of people, they adopted on a whim and then they keep it for a week and decide its not going to work out,” said Van Pelt. “And that happens sometimes, I’m not going to say it doesn’t, but it seems like here lately it has been a lot of it.”
The shelter director said she believes most of the returns are from people that do not fully understand the responsibility of owning a pet, especially if it’s younger.
“They don’t really take that into consideration when they come in here to adopt,” said Van Pelt. “They look at it like ‘it’s a puppy, I want it’ and they get it home and its more than what they can handle.”
Van Pelt also said the economy is also another reason to blame for the uptick of animals at the shelter.
“I think the economy was good whenever the stimulus checks were out because all the vets were busy, busy because people were taking their animals to the vet and they were doing all that,” said Van Pelt.
According to the shelter’s Facebook page, more than 50 dogs are available for adoption and dozens of cats. Photos of the available animals can be found by searching Facebook for “Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.”
The adoption fee for a dog is $20 with the fee for cats $15 and is cash only.
“It includes age appropriate up-to-date vaccinations, spay or neuter, microchipping, deworming, and flea and tick treatment,” said Van Pelt.
A foster program is also available at the shelter for puppies and kittens who are at least six weeks old are available to be fostered.
“The person who is fostering will need to bring the animal back for vaccinations and deworming until they are big enough for spay or neuter surgery, which is usually around three months, with kittens needing to weigh three pounds,” said Van Pelt.
There is no cost for surrenders for residents of Pittsburg County with a $50 fee per animal for out-of-county surrenders. An appointment must be made for a surrender, with none being taken on Saturday due to the shelter being full.
Van Pelt said the shelter has always been busy since it opened in 2008, with a large part being a lack of people taking advantage of low-cost spay and neuter programs.
“Spay and neuter your animals,” said Van Pelt. “There’s low-cost spay and neuter clinics everywhere; they just need to check with their local PAWS and find it out.”
The shelter is a kill-shelter, but shelter staff say they do everything they can for an animal in terms of finding a permanent home and care before it gets to that point.
“We’ve had dogs here for six-months and eleven months,” said Van Pelt. “Some of them will get cage-crazy and get aggressive. If that’s the case, then we have to do what we have to do if they don’t get adopted.”
She said if a dog becomes aggressive, most rescues won’t take the dog either.
“We don’t like doing it, none of us do, but it’s a community problem — people don’t spay or neuter their animals,” said Van Pelt.
Van Pelt also warned of canine distemper being in the area, which could lead to numerous dogs becoming sick at the shelter if an unvaccinated puppy or dog comes into the shelter.
Canine distemper is a highly contagious and often fatal airborne virus that spreads among dogs through body excretions and inhalation.
“It’s around; it’s starting to come back around, which is not good. We hate that,” said Van Pelt.
The shelter can be reached by calling 918-423-7803. For up-to-date photos of animals available for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page by searching “Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
