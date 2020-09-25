Pittsburg County among worst Census response rates

Pittsburg County has the fourth worst U.S. Census self-response rate in Oklahoma — leaving the area at risk of losing out on resources.
With state officials estimating each census response equates to $1,675 per person per household, Pittsburg County's 38% self-response rate as of Friday means the area could miss out on millions in federal funding.
Joe Ann Vermillion, state president of Oklahoma AARP and McAlester native, said she challenges all Pittsburg County residents to respond to the census to help the community get proper federal assistance in addressing issues.
"I just think we'll be left out if we don't the real number of people in this county that need help," Vermillion said.
Census counts are mandated by the Constitution to be taken once every 10 years and personal information is not released by the government.
The data is used to determine how to allocate government funding toward schools, roads, the number of Congressional leaders, and more.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Pittsburg County's 2019 estimated population at 43,654.
If only 38% of accurately responds to the census, the county would lose millions in federal funding that could go toward roads, healthcare, water treatment plants and more.
A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction late Thursday that extended the census deadline to October 31.
Vermillion said she's seen and heard complaints from community members on various issues — and filling out the census is a quick, easy way to help.
"That's the very easiest way to help," Vermillion said.
Census data is also used to determine how government funding is allocated to help children and seniors.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services provided more than $140 million to families statewide for child care help from 2018 to 2019. The department attributed that to funding through the federal Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) — a grant distributed depending on census data that helps low-income parents pay for high-quality, licensed child care.
Oklahoma’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributed more than $840 million in food assistance last year to more than 378,000 families via a program using Census data.
Census data is also used to allocate funding to the Advantage waiver program — an initiative that provides case management, home-making services, home-delivered meals and medical prescription assistance to aging Oklahomans. The program provided more than 3.4 million hours of personal care services and more than 2.8 million home-delivered meals to Oklahoma seniors in 2018, OKDHS said.
“Important funding decisions will be made based on Oklahoma’s Census participation, including those surrounding our schools, roads and services for children and older Oklahomans,” said Justin Brown, OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives, in a press release.
Anyone can respond to the census the following ways:
• online at https://my2020census.gov/
• by phone at 844-330-2020
• or mail back the paper questionnaire sent to your home
