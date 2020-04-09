Pittsburg County 4H member hosts egg guessing game

Reed Marcum, Pittsburg County 4H Ambassador, has come up with a fun social distancing 4H project for the kiddos.
Reed has put several plastic eggs in the yard for Easter. (See rules and picture below.) He has purchased 10 gift certificates from some local restaurants to giveaway to the kiddos that can guess how many he has placed in the yard.
Niki Kalin and Greg Owen, 4H Educator, will also know the exact number that is in the yard. Adults you do not get to guess. If your child wants to participate, the rules are below.
1. Post in comments your child’s first name and the number of eggs he or she guessed.
2. If you have more than 1 child that wants to participate make a comment for each child and the number he or she guesses.
3. You must have all comments in by 5:00 p.m., Sunday April 12, 2020.
4. You must comment on the original post.
5. If your child wins one of the 8 gift certificates, we will inbox you for your address and mail the gift certificates.
6. The top 8 kiddos that guess or come close to the number will receive a gift certificates from Subway McAlester, Fat Boys and Marilyns’s Restaurant.
7. Reed really wants the kiddos to be involved! So encourage each and everyone to count the eggs.
8. The first 10 that picks the exact number or the first that is closest to the number will win.
9. If you decide to drive by. You need to stay in your vehicle! Social distancing must be exercised. 1512 Derby Lane
Thank you
Have fun and remember to social distance. Stay home if all possible.
