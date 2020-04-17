Laura Beshear shared these photos of her daughter Gabrielle Beshear's chalk art. Share your favorite photos with us in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
breaking topical featured
PICTURE THIS: Send us your chalk art photos
- Submitted by Laura Beshear
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Francis Thomas "Nish" Nishimuta, 101, of McAlester, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at a local nursing center. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Saint John's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangemen…
Herbert Junior Smith, 88, of McAlester, Oklahoma passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the McAlester Regional Health Center. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Chaney's Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the Ft. Gibson National Ceme…
Most Popular
Articles
- OSDH: First COVID-19 related death in Pittsburg County
- OSDH: Mitchell Manor resident dies of COVID-19
- Stimulus checks of Oklahomans who owe past due child support to be intercepted
- City: Shops at McAlester 'still a go'
- COVID-19 relief fund established for beauty professionals
- Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — April 6 – 10, 2020
- 'Daunting times': McAlester facing financial challenges
- Choctaw Nation to hold free food drive-thru Saturday at casino
- Tribes ask Gov. Stitt to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order
- UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued, 79-year-old Pittsburg County man found safe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.